Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported Al-Nassr 20% stake takes fresh twist as ownership truth comes to light

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr has become the subject of renewed speculation as reports about the club’s ownership and potential private investment continue to circulate. While the Portuguese superstar has been linked to a major business opportunity involving the Saudi Pro League side, a fresh clarification has challenged the claims surrounding his alleged involvement.

Saudi journalist Khaled Al-Rasheed has stressed that the ownership situation is different from what some reports have suggested. The distinction matters as Saudi Arabia explores new investment opportunities for its leading soccer clubs.

Al-Nassr is currently 100% owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), according to the clarification attributed to Al-Rasheed. The claim directly contradicts suggestions circulating in September that Ronaldo had already secured a 20% stake in the club.

PIF initially acquired a 75% stake in Al-Nassr in 2023 as part of Saudi Arabia’s Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project under Vision 2030. The remaining 25% was held by a nonprofit foundation linked to the Ministry of Sport before reportedly transferring to PIF in August 2026, giving the sovereign wealth fund complete ownership.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

The Portuguese veteran joined the club in early 2023 and later extended his contract into 2027, becoming one of the central figures in Saudi soccer’s international expansion. However, he has not been confirmed as a shareholder in Al-Nassr’s current ownership structure.

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The reported 20% opportunity behind the rumours

The speculation appears to have intensified after reports emerged in September 2026 that a consortium was discussing the possibility of acquiring a stake in Al-Nassr. According to reports attributed to A Bola and Asharq Bloomberg, the proposed group could include RedBird Capital Partners, former Al-Nassr president Ibrahim Al-Muhaidib and Saudi Media Company chairman Mohammed Al-Khuraiji.

Ronaldo was reportedly linked to the discussions, with claims that a clause in his playing contract could give him priority rights to acquire up to 20% of the club if it becomes available to private investors. However, the reported clause and consortium discussions have not resulted in a publicly confirmed transaction.

The proposed investment group was reportedly considering a combined commitment of around $500 million, with individual investors potentially contributing at least $100 million. Negotiations were said to be ongoing, but neither PIF nor the other parties had announced a completed deal in the supplied reports.

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PIF and Kingdom Holding Company’s representatives arrange deal over Al Hilal.

Why Ronaldo’s reported stake needs clarification

The key distinction is between having a potential contractual opportunity to purchase shares and actually owning them. A reported right to acquire equity in the future does not establish present-day ownership, and the available information does not confirm that Ronaldo has exercised such a right.

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The confusion highlights the difficulty of separating confirmed developments from speculation as Saudi Pro League soccer moves toward greater private investment. PIF’s involvement has helped transform the league by attracting international stars and funding ambitious recruitment projects, while privatization initiatives could introduce new investors and commercial partners.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

For Al-Nassr, a future ownership change could bring additional capital and a different business structure. But until the relevant parties confirm an agreement, the club’s ownership remains with PIF.

Although the 41-year-old superstar has not been confirmed as an Al-Nassr shareholder, he has reportedly pursued other opportunities in soccer investment. The supplied reports state that he holds a 25% stake in Spanish club UD Almería through his CR7 Sports Investments vehicle, giving him an existing connection to club ownership outside Saudi Arabia.

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