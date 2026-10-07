Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona as he reveals how the legend still helps Argentina

Lionel Messi has closed the most emotional chapter of his career with Argentina, but even in his final farewell, Diego Maradona remained part of the story. After his last appearance for the national team, Messi paid tribute to the late icon and revealed how he still believes Maradona has helped Argentina, adding another deeply personal detail to a farewell filled with emotion.

Messi officially brought his international career to an end after Argentina‘s 3-0 victory over Benin at the Estadio Monumental on October 6, 2026. The 39-year-old played the full 90 minutes in his 208th appearance, assisting Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz before scoring from the penalty spot for his 126th international goal.

A day later, on Wednesday, Messi reflected on the decision in an emotional social media post. “Yesterday was my last match, and I already miss wearing the sky blue and white. I know I’m making the right decision.”

The farewell marked the conclusion of a 21-year international journey that began in 2005. Messi thanked his family, friends, teammates, coaches and staff, while also expressing gratitude to the clubs that allowed him to prioritize Argentina throughout his career.

What did Messi say about Maradona?

Messi’s path with Argentina was far from straightforward. Despite becoming the world’s dominant player with Barcelona, he endured years of criticism at international level as supporters compared him with Maradona and questioned whether he could reproduce his club success with the national team.

The relationship between the two icons was always deeper than the comparisons made between them. Maradona coached Messi at the 2010 World Cup, publicly defended him against criticism and repeatedly recognized the extraordinary talent of the player who would eventually follow his path as Argentina’s No. 10.

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Diego Maradona head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

That connection took on an even greater meaning in Messi’s farewell message. Reflecting on the role Maradona played in Argentina’s soccer history, the 39-year-old forward wrote: “I don’t want to forget Diego, who put our country where it deserved to be. I know he helped us when he was here with us and also from heaven, every step of the way.”

The words offered a fitting final link between Argentina’s two greatest icons. Maradona led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup, while Messi completed his own journey by lifting the trophy in 2022, creating a connection between two generations that had spent decades being compared.

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Two legends and two sides of Argentina

Maradona and Messi represented Argentina in very different ways. Maradona was fiery, rebellious, and unpredictable, embodying the raw passion associated with Argentine soccer, while Messi’s personality has generally been quieter, more disciplined, and private.

Diego Maradona alongside Lionel Messi.

For years, that contrast worked against Messi in the eyes of some supporters. His upbringing in Rosario before moving to Barcelona at 13 and his reserved personality made him seem different from the traditional Argentine soccer hero, but his performances eventually transformed that perception.

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Messi’s international numbers now underline the scale of his achievement. He finished with 207 Argentina appearances, 125 goals and more than 60 assists, while Maradona recorded 91 caps and 34 goals. Messi also leaves with four major senior international trophies: the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup.