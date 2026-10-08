Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal return target date emerges as federation works to heal Jorge Jesus rift

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal future is beginning to look less uncertain as the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) works behind the scenes to repair his relationship with Jorge Jesus. Pedro Proenca remains confident that the dispute can be resolved, potentially opening the door for the veteran captain to return to international duty at a crucial stage of the season.

The situation escalated after Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp following a disagreement with Jesus over his expected role against Norway. Although the 41-year-old apologized for his actions, he also publicly explained his frustration with what he described as broken commitments from the coach.

The dispute reportedly centered on the veteran’s playing time and communication between the captain and Jesus. The 41-year-old superstar claimed he had been told he would receive around 30 minutes against Norway, only to remain on the bench despite warming up extensively.

The situation became even more complicated after Ronaldo alleged that a subsequent agreement over how the experienced coach would explain the decision publicly was also not respected. He ultimately left the camp before Portugal‘s next match and later issued a lengthy statement explaining his decision.

Ronaldo made clear that he has no intention of permanently turning his back on the national team. He apologized to his teammates and Portuguese supporters while accepting that his actions should have consequences, writing: “The rules are the same for everyone.”

Portugal’s federation wants reconciliation

Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca appears determined to prevent the dispute from becoming a permanent break. According to Portuguese outlet Record, Proenca has told associates that he believes Ronaldo and Jesus can still reconcile privately, with the captain’s apology and acknowledgment of his own conduct viewed as positive steps.

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The federation is particularly encouraged by Ronaldo’s desire to return once any disciplinary matter has been resolved. Proenca reportedly believes that keeping communication open could allow the player and coach to put the disagreement behind them without damaging Portugal’s preparations for the next stage of the Nations League.

Ronaldo could return in 2027

The key date emerging from the federation’s efforts is March 2027, when the Selecao is scheduled to contest the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals and potentially the finals depending on the competition’s format and results.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy

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That is the window Proenca reportedly wants Ronaldo available for if the dispute can be settled and any suspension served. The federation’s objective is to clear the way for Ronaldo’s return in March, rather than allowing the disagreement to drag into a lengthy absence.

The timing would also give both sides several months to repair their relationship away from the intensity of an international camp. Ronaldo could then return with Portugal preparing for the decisive stages of the Nations League.

Suspension could complicate the plan

Before Ronaldo can return, however, the disciplinary process must be resolved. Leaving national-team duty without authorization can reportedly result in a one-to-six-month suspension, although Ronaldo’s admission of responsibility could work in his favor.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

Reports indicate that his acknowledgment of the seriousness of his actions could potentially reduce a sanction. A maximum six-month suspension could reportedly be cut to three months, while a minimum one-month punishment could fall to 15 days under the applicable regulations, although no formal sanction has yet been confirmed.

Ronaldo himself has already accepted that punishment may be necessary. In his statement, he said his conduct “must be assessed and punished,” while emphasizing that he remains available to Portugal after serving any sanction.

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