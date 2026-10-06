Lionel Messi retires from Argentina with a goal in 3-0 victory over Benin

Lionel Messi made his final appearance for Argentina in an international friendly against Benin. The captain sealed La Albiceleste’s 3-0 win by socring his 126th goal with the national team.
Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz scored the night’s opening two goals, both created by assists from Lionel Messi. Though a goal of his own initially eluded him, the captain’s fairy-tale moment ultimately arrived.
The African side is on the field going through its pre-match warm-up.
Final chance to add to his goal tally
Lionel Messi enters this match with 125 goals for Argentina and will have one final opportunity to add to his tally.
Messi has arrived at the stadium
Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentina squad have arrived at the stadium and are getting ready to begin their pre-match warm-ups.
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The stadium is already starting to fill up
The Estadio Monumental, home of River Plate in Argentine soccer, is slowly filling up as the stands begin to reach capacity.
Around 85,000 people are expected to attend this historic event.
Predicted lineup for Argentina
These are the 11 players expected to start against Benin: Emiliano Martinez; Agustin Giay, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.
Kickoff time and referee
The match will kick off at 7 PM ET, with Chilean referee Fernando Vejar in charge.
Many former teammates in attendance
Beyond the Argentina national team squad that played in the last two friendlies, several of Messi’s former teammates will also be in attendance for this special occasion.
Many of them were champions alongside No. 10 in Qatar 2022, including Nicolas Otamendi, Angel Di Maria, and many more...
A day full of spectacle
Beyond the match between the two national teams, several local artists will also be part of the show.
Bands such as Amar Azul and Damas Gratis, along with artists of the caliber of Soledad Pastorutti and Ulises Bueno, will take the stage.
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How to watch the game
Argentina's game against Benin will be available to watch live in the United States through ViX.
Welcome to the live blog covering Lionel Messi’s farewell
Lionel Messi is set to play his farewell match for the Argentina national team, as they take on Benin in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Don’t miss a moment of the live action.
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