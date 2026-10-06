Lionel Messi retires from Argentina with a goal in 3-0 victory over Benin

Lionel Messi made his final appearance for Argentina in an international friendly against Benin. The captain sealed La Albiceleste’s 3-0 win by socring his 126th goal with the national team.

Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz scored the night’s opening two goals, both created by assists from Lionel Messi. Though a goal of his own initially eluded him, the captain’s fairy-tale moment ultimately arrived.

In the 68th minute, Argentina were awarded a penalty kick, which Lionel Messi converted flawlessly to seal a 3–0 victory over Benin in his final appearance for La Albiceleste.