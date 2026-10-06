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Lionel Messi retires from Argentina with a goal in 3-0 victory over Benin

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi has retired from the Argentina national team
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi has retired from the Argentina national team

Lionel Messi made his final appearance for Argentina in an international friendly against Benin. The captain sealed La Albiceleste’s 3-0 win by socring his 126th goal with the national team.

Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz scored the night’s opening two goals, both created by assists from Lionel Messi. Though a goal of his own initially eluded him, the captain’s fairy-tale moment ultimately arrived.

In the 68th minute, Argentina were awarded a penalty kick, which Lionel Messi converted flawlessly to seal a 3–0 victory over Benin in his final appearance for La Albiceleste.

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90+3' - End of the match! (3-0)

Full-time! Argentina thrash Benin 3-0 in Lionel Messi’s farewell game.

90' - Added time is being played! (3-0)

In the dying moments of the match, Lionel Messi came close to scoring a fourth, but the post denied him.

87' - The match is coming to an end (3-0)

Benin are trying, but they can’t find a way to pull one back. Argentina are clearly superior to their opponents.

83' - The final minutes of the match (3-0)

Argentina are in control and enjoying Messi’s farewell.

78' - More substitutions for Argentina! (3-0)

Leonel Flores, Franco Mastantuono, Giovani Lo Celso, and Exequiel Palacios come on. Cristian Romero, Lautaro Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández come off.

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75' - Argentina are looking for a fourth goal (3-0)

Argentina dominate, run riot, and give their idol the perfect farewell!

70' - GOOOOAL for Argentina! (3-0)

Lionel Messi scores in his farewell game!!!

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68' - Penalty for Argentina!!! (2-0)

Agustín Giay was brought down inside the box, and Argentina have been awarded a penalty!

65' - Argentina are dominating the game (2-0)

The goals have given Argentina some breathing room, and they now control the game.

60' - GOOOOAL for Argentina (2-0)

Nicolas Paz extends the lead!

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59' - More substitutions for Argentina! (1-0)

Two more changes: Nicolas Gonzalez and Nicolas Paz come on, replacing Julián Alvarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

58' - Argentina justify the lead! (1-0)

The goal gives Argentina some breathing room against Benin.

50' - Substitutions for Argentina! (1-0)

Lisandro Martinez and Facundo Medina come on. Nicolas Otamendi and Nicolas Tagliafico come off.

48' - Goal for Argentina!!! (1-0)

Nicolas Otamendi opens the scoring!

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45'- Second half is underway! (0-0)

The final 45 minutes of Lionel Messi’s farewell are underway. Neither team has made any substitutions yet!

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Half-time in Buenos Aires (0-0)

While the players take a break, artists continue to perform as part of the musical show. Argentina and Benin are tied 0-0 in Lionel Messi’s farewell game.

45+1' - End of first half! (0-0)

Half-time in Lionel Messi’s farewell game.

45' - Added time! (0-0)

One minute of stoppage time has been added.

43' - Messi has been the most dangerous player (0-0)

Lionel Messi was one of the few players who consistently tried to break through the opposition’s resistance.

40' - The final minutes of the first half (0-0)

The final five minutes of the first half.

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37' - Argentina are dominating without creating much danger (0-0)

La Albiceleste still can’t find a way past Benin’s defense despite their attacks.

33' - Benin remain well organized (0-0)

Lionel Messi had another chance to open the scoring, but Benin remain solid at the back. The game is still goalless.

30' - The final 15 minutes of the first half (0-0)

The final stretch of the first half is now underway.

26' - Free kick goes wide (0-0)

The Benin goalkeeper tipped Messi’s dangerous free kick over the bar.

24' - A game lacking inspiration (0-0)

Neither team seems willing to step on the gas. The match is still lacking excitement.

Lionel Messi missed Argentina’s first chance after a cross from Rodrigo De Paul.

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22' - Argentina are trying, but lacking ideas (0-0)

Argentina are trying, but lacking ideas.

18' - Benin almost had the opener! (0-0)

On a dangerous counterattack, the African side almost opened the scoring.

15' - Still no excitement (0-0)

After the first 15 minutes, there have been few chances and little excitement. Lautaro Martinez had a chance, but he was offside.

10' - Applause for the No. 10 (0-0)

In the 10th minute, the match is stopped to pay tribute to Messi.

10' - Benin are playing their own game (0-0)

Benin are looking to keep possession in the opening minutes.

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7' - A closely contested game (0-0)

Messi had his first attempt from outside the box, but the goalkeeper made a comfortable save.

6' - The hosts are dominating possession (0-0)

As expected, Argentina are dominating possession, but without creating much danger.

3' - Argentina are making their presence felt (0-0)

With all their attacking firepower, Argentina are looking to open the scoring.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The match is underway!!!

Everything is set for kickoff!

Lionel Messi’s farewell game is about to kick off! The stadium is rocking!

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The anthems are now playing

In an unprecedented event, the anthems of both countries are now playing.

Messi receives the ovation

With all the warmth from the fans, Lionel Messi receives all the love from the crowd in attendance.

The players are already on the field

The beginning of Messi’s farewell is getting closer and closer.

Everything is ready in Buenos Aires

The players are about to take the field.

Anticipation is building

There’s almost nothing left before kickoff! Follow the minute-by-minute action of everything that happens in the match.

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Everything is ready for kickoff

Argentina is already in the locker room, getting ready for kickoff.

Final minutes before kickoff

Just a few minutes remain before kickoff between Argentina and Benin.

Argentina's confirmed lineup!

Argentina’s starting XI confirmed for Messi’s farewell: Emiliano Martinez; Agustin Giay, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (C); Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

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Messi is already on the field

Lionel Messi is already on the field warming up alongside the rest of the team.

Emiliano Martínez gets ready

Goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez goes through his pre-match warm-up in front of one of the goals.

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Special edition jersey

For this special event, Lionel Messi and his teammates will wear a special commemorative jersey.

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Benin's starting XI

These are the players who will represent Benin in Messi’s farewell:

Marcel Dandjinou, Tamimou Ouorou, Yohan Roche, Mohamed Tijani, Liam Omore, Sessi D'Almeida (C), Hassane Imourane, Yamirou Ouorou, Rodolfo Aloko, Junior Olaitan, Aiyegun Tosin.

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Benin is going through its pre-match warm-up

The African side is on the field going through its pre-match warm-up.

Final chance to add to his goal tally

Lionel Messi enters this match with 125 goals for Argentina and will have one final opportunity to add to his tally.

Messi has arrived at the stadium

Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentina squad have arrived at the stadium and are getting ready to begin their pre-match warm-ups.

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The stadium is already starting to fill up

The Estadio Monumental, home of River Plate in Argentine soccer, is slowly filling up as the stands begin to reach capacity.

Around 85,000 people are expected to attend this historic event.

Predicted lineup for Argentina

These are the 11 players expected to start against Benin: Emiliano Martinez; Agustin Giay, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.

Kickoff time and referee

The match will kick off at 7 PM ET, with Chilean referee Fernando Vejar in charge.

Many former teammates in attendance

Beyond the Argentina national team squad that played in the last two friendlies, several of Messi’s former teammates will also be in attendance for this special occasion.

Many of them were champions alongside No. 10 in Qatar 2022, including Nicolas Otamendi, Angel Di Maria, and many more...

A day full of spectacle

Beyond the match between the two national teams, several local artists will also be part of the show.

Bands such as Amar Azul and Damas Gratis, along with artists of the caliber of Soledad Pastorutti and Ulises Bueno, will take the stage.

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How to watch the game

Argentina's game against Benin will be available to watch live in the United States through ViX.

Welcome to the live blog covering Lionel Messi’s farewell

Lionel Messi is set to play his farewell match for the Argentina national team, as they take on Benin in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Don’t miss a moment of the live action.

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