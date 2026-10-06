How to watch Argentina vs Benin in USA: 2026 International Friendly, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Benin on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Argentina vs Benin

WHAT: 2026 International friendly

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT • Tuesday, October 6, 2026

WHERE: ViX

Match Overview

The world tunes in for a historic moment as Lionel Messi, an icon of the sport, plays his final match for Argentina. This international friendly is more than just a game; it’s a coronation and a farewell ceremony for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. La Albiceleste enters this match on a formidable run, having dominated African opposition since late 2025, and their only recent blemish is a hard-fought extra-time loss to Spain in the World Cup final. The atmosphere in Buenos Aires will be electric as the nation prepares to honor its greatest-ever player.

For Benin, the challenge is monumental. Ranked 93rd in the world, they step into the role of opposition for this momentous occasion. While they have been resilient recently, losing just one of their last five matches, they face a colossal gap in quality against the world champions. The stakes for Argentina are purely emotional—to provide a spectacular send-off for a legend. For Benin, it’s an opportunity to test themselves against the best and play a part in football history, even if the odds are overwhelmingly stacked against them.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Argentina comes into this match in scintillating form, having secured dominant friendly victories over Bolivia (4-0) and Burkina Faso’s U-23 side (7-0). These games have served as a perfect warm-up, allowing manager Lionel Scaloni to showcase his team’s offensive firepower while building momentum. The focus is twofold: celebrating Messi’s unparalleled career and integrating the next generation of talent that will carry the torch forward. This match represents the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another for the South American giants.

Benin’s journey has been one of resilience and near misses, having narrowly been edged out of World Cup qualification on goal difference. Their tactical approach against a powerhouse like Argentina will undoubtedly be pragmatic and defensive. Expect them to deploy a low block, absorb pressure, and look for rare opportunities on the counter-attack. The tactical battle will be waged entirely in Benin’s half, with Argentina expected to dominate possession and relentlessly probe for openings. The key for Argentina will be breaking down a packed defense, a task made easier by their world-class attacking talent.

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The primary motivation for every player in an Argentina shirt will be to ensure Lionel Messi’s final international appearance is a memorable one, filled with goals and celebration. For Benin, the objective is to deliver a disciplined and respectable performance on a global stage. However, their preparations have been marred by controversy, including complaints about travel arrangements and accommodations, which could impact their mental and physical readiness for such a demanding fixture.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This international friendly marks the first-ever meeting between Argentina and Benin. With no historical data to draw from, the context of this matchup is defined entirely by the current form and status of the two nations. The clash at the Estadio Monumental is designed as a tribute to Lionel Messi, and the opposition was chosen to ensure a celebratory atmosphere.

While there is no direct history, Argentina’s recent record against African teams provides a clear indication of what to expect. Since November 2025, they have won all eight of their matches against African opponents, boasting an incredible aggregate score of 29-4. This trend of dominance underscores the significant gap in quality and resources between the two sides.

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Statistically, Argentina is an offensive juggernaut. They have averaged 2.76 goals per game over their last 17 matches. In the three games during 2026 where their odds were overwhelmingly short (priced below 1.10), they scored a staggering 16 goals combined. With the entire team focused on creating chances for Messi in his farewell, expect Argentina to generate a high volume of shots and scoring opportunities.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Argentina enters the match with a nearly full-strength squad, poised to deliver a fitting tribute, though they will be missing a few key players. Benin arrives with a complete roster, ready to face the daunting task ahead despite a challenging journey to South America.

Manager Lionel Scaloni will have to make do without the injured trio of Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada, and Nicolás Tagliafico. However, their absences open the door for rising stars like Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid’s Nico Paz to feature, signaling a bright future for the national team. The focus, however, remains squarely on building the attack around Messi for his final bow.

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Benin’s preparations have been far from ideal, with reports of player fatigue and dissatisfaction over travel logistics. Despite these off-field issues, coach Gernot Rohr has his full complement of players available. They are expected to field their strongest possible lineup in an attempt to contain the relentless Argentine attack and maintain defensive solidity.

Argentina Projected XI (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Giay, Romero, Martínez, Medina; Prestianni, Fernández, Mac Allister, Paz; Messi, Álvarez.

This attacking formation is designed to maximize possession and create constant pressure. With Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister controlling the midfield, the forwards—spearheaded by the legendary Messi and the tireless Julián Álvarez—will have ample service to dismantle Benin’s defense.

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Benin Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Dandjinou; Azongnitode, Roche, Tijani, C. Ouorou; Imourane, D’Almeida; Aloko, Olaïtan, S. Ouorou; Tosin.

This setup indicates a clear defensive strategy. A double pivot of Sessi D’Almeida and Imourane will be tasked with shielding the backline, while the team will look to stay compact and frustrate Argentina’s creative players. Their success will depend on their discipline and ability to withstand waves of attacks.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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