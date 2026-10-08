Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr tie down four young talents and add two signings to strengthen youth ranks

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have moved to secure the future of some of their most promising young players, announcing contract renewals for four talents from their youth ranks. The club confirmed the news on its official X account on Thursday, October 8, adding two new signings to reinforce its youth squads as well.

The four players who have signed new deals are Abdulrahman Al-Anzi, Yousef Al-Tahan, Fawaz Al-Mashhour and Abdulrahman Sufyani, a player that Al Hilal reportedly tried to sign on two occasions.

This is the second renewal for Sufyani, who was rewarded for his strong performances with Al Nassr‘s U-21 side in last season’s Saudi Elite League. Al Nassr had previously renewed the young player in December 2025 on a three-year deal, according to Saudi media, a move that also came amid reports of interest from their rival.

Alongside the renewals, the club announced the signing of Tunisian Yassine Salam from Al Ettifaq to strengthen its youth categories, as well as goalkeeper Abdulhadi Al-Alwan, who joins on loan from Al Fateh until the end of the current season.

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Al-Alwan is already part of the first-team picture, as Ange Postecoglou has called him up for Friday’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Diriyah to cover for injuries in goal.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo gets defensive boost as Al Nassr recover Mohamed Simakan ahead of Al Diriyah clash

Youth side struggles in the U-21 league

The reinforcements arrive at a difficult time for Al Nassr’s U-21 team, who have been struggling since the beginning of the season. The club sit 14th in the Saudi U-21 Elite League with six points from two wins and two defeats, which puts them at risk of missing out on the quarterfinals at the end of the campaign.

The announcements also come as the club’s financial restrictions have reportedly been lifted, according to reports on Thursday, although there has been no official confirmation. If that is the case, Al Nassr could now look to go after free agents in the market, something that was not possible while the restrictions were in place.

Ultimately, the renewals and new signings show that Al Nassr are trying to build for the long term, protecting their most promising young players while adding reinforcements to a youth side that needs to improve.

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With Sufyani and the rest of the group now secured, the club will be hoping that investment in its academy starts to pay off, both in the U-21 league standings and in producing players who can eventually make the jump to Ronaldo’s first team.