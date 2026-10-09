Video: Cristiano Ronaldo returns from Portugal turmoil with 980th career goal in Al Nassr vs Al Diriyah

After a turbulent week with the Portugal national team, in which Cristiano Ronaldo left the national team’s camp in the middle of the UEFA Nations League international window, the forward returned to action with Al Nassr in the best possible way.

With the Matchday 8 Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Diriyah tied at 0-0, Kingsley Coman unleashed a powerful shot that the goalkeeper saved, and Ronaldo pounced on the rebound to score the first goal of the match.

With this strike, Cristiano now has 980 career goals and is just 20 away from becoming the first player in soccer history to reach the 1,000-goal mark. It is his fourth goal of the season, all of them scored in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo’s goal comes at a good moment for the forward, who returned to club action after a turbulent week with Portugal that ended with him leaving the national team camp.

Tweet placeholder

Back on the pitch with Al Nassr, he answered with a goal that moves him closer to the 1,000-goal milestone and gives him a boost of confidence after a difficult spell away from the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Report: Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Martinez at Al Nassr as Postecoglou’s future comes into question

Al Nassr fighting for the top spots

If Al Nassr hold on to their partial lead, the three points would take them from 16 to 19 and put them level with Al Qadsiah at the top of the Saudi Pro League table. Al Qadsiah reached that mark earlier on Friday with a 5-0 win over Al Khaleej, so goal difference would decide who sits first.

A win would also put Al Nassr one point ahead of Al Hilal, who have 18 and have yet to play their Round 8 match, and two ahead of Al Ittihad, who have 17 and will face each other in the Clásico later in the round. For a team that came into the match third after a difficult run of results, it would be an important step toward getting their season back on track.