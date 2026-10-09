Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Julian Alvarez makes major career move after Barcelona transfer dream ends in disappointment

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.
© Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Julian Alvarez is facing an important turning point in his career after a turbulent summer left his future at Atletico Madrid surrounded by uncertainty. The Argentina international had hoped to take the next step in his career, but the collapse of a high-profile transfer has now triggered a significant change behind the scenes, raising fresh questions about what comes next for the 26-year-old striker.

Alvarez was one of the most talked-about names during the 2026 summer transfer window, with Barcelona emerging as his preferred destination amid growing speculation about his future at Atletico Madrid. However, the Rojiblancos refused to negotiate his departure to a direct La Liga rival, insisting that the World Cup winner remained central to Diego Simeone’s plans.

Reports indicated that Barcelona explored a potential deal, with one reported offer reaching €100 million ($112m), but Atletico maintained a firm stance and pointed to the striker’s €500 million ($560m) release clause. His contract runs until June 2030, giving the Madrid club considerable control over any future transfer negotiations.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The dispute became increasingly public in August, when the club’s chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin criticized the people surrounding the forward. “There have been people responsible for misleading and confusing him,” Gil Marin said in comments to Movistar Plus+, reflecting the club’s frustration with how the transfer saga unfolded.

Major change behind the scenes

The failed move has now reportedly led Alvarez to make a decisive change to his professional circle. According to Atletico-focused journalist Ruben Uria and reports carried by Spanish media outlets such as TyC Sports, Alvarez has ended his nearly decade-long relationship with agent Fernando Hidalgo, who had represented him from his early career at River Plate through his moves to Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

The decision reportedly stems from the striker’s disappointment with how his future was handled during the summer. After months of speculation and tension, the Argentine is understood to be seeking a fresh start with a new representative who can help bring greater stability to his career.

The split is also reportedly viewed positively by Atletico, where concerns had emerged about the influence of the player’s entourage during the transfer dispute. However, changing agents does not automatically mean that Alvarez is preparing to leave the club, and no new transfer agreement has been announced.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid

Advertisement

Who could represent Alvarez next and what would it mean for his future?

Attention has now shifted to the search for Alvarez’s next agent. According to Diario AS, his father, Gustavo Alvarez, has been involved in discussions with several agencies, with former Argentina international Javier Pastore emerging as a potential candidate.

Pastore’s agency, The Elegant Game, has been linked with the opportunity to represent the striker, although no official appointment has been confirmed. The agency is also associated with other prominent footballers, including Enzo Fernandez, making it a possible option for a player whose career could attract further attention from Europe’s leading clubs.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid walks off the field.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid walks off the field.

Advertisement

For Alvarez, the priority will be finding a representative who can manage his contractual affairs and future negotiations while allowing him to concentrate on football. His next choice could prove important if interest from Barcelona or other major clubs returns in a future transfer window.

Barcelona was not the only club linked with the striker during the summer. Arsenal reportedly considered a move worth more than $112 million. However, the Argentine was understood to favor Barcelona, leaving the Premier League side unable to make progress.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 2021 nightmare resurfaces as Dani Carvajal’s Getafe move hits unexpected La Liga obstacle

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 2021 nightmare resurfaces as Dani Carvajal’s Getafe move hits unexpected La Liga obstacle

The situation has revived memories of Lionel Messi’s heartbreaking Barcelona departure in 2021, highlighting how financial regulations can complicate even the most straightforward-looking agreements in Spanish soccer.

Raphinha to miss Barcelona’s next two games as Hansi Flick explains injury concerns

Raphinha to miss Barcelona’s next two games as Hansi Flick explains injury concerns

Raphinha will miss Barcelona’s next two games against Getafe and Galatasaray, with Hansi Flick opting for a cautious approach due to the Brazilian’s injury history.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr dream team could be starting to fall apart as key teammate Joao Felix’s future priority comes to light

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr dream team could be starting to fall apart as key teammate Joao Felix’s future priority comes to light

talked-about teams in Saudi soccer, but the club could soon face an important decision over one of its biggest attacking stars.

Lionel Messi ready to ‘pass the torch’ to Lamine Yamal in groundbreaking project planned for 2027

Lionel Messi ready to ‘pass the torch’ to Lamine Yamal in groundbreaking project planned for 2027

The two Barcelona icons have followed dramatically different paths, but their careers could soon intersect away from the pitch in a project designed to underline the changing face of the sport.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo