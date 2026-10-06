Video: Lionel Messi scores 126th goal with Argentina in international farewell match vs Benin

In his international farewell match against Benin, Lionel Messi added another storybook chapter to his iconic career by scoring his 126th goal for Argentina in the 68th minute.

Following a foul on Agustín Giay inside the box, the referee awarded a penalty to Argentina, and the packed crowd at the Estadio Monumental instantly knew who would step up to take it.

Lionel Messi immediately grabbed the ball, placed it on the penalty spot, and calmly slotted his shot home to score Argentina’s third goal of the night and his 126th overall with the national team.

Tweet placeholder

A much-needed goal

On the night Lionel Messi said goodbye to the Argentina national team, everyone inside the Estadio Monumental was eagerly awaiting a goal from their captain.

Even though it ultimately arrived from a penalty kick, Lionel Messi attempted to score in various ways throughout the entire match, whether shooting from outside the box or making clever runs behind defenders to push the ball past the goalkeeper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Argentina vs Benin LIVE updates: The man of the night scores! (3-0) Lionel Messi’s last international match

Messi had already been directly involved in the night’s first two goals, assisting both Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz for their respective strikes. However, scoring a goal of his own was deeply desired both by him and by the passionate crowd packed into River Plate’s iconic stadium.

Is Lionel Messi completely retiring from international soccer?

Yes, Lionel Messi will no longer play for Argentina. He reached this final decision after the 2026 World Cup final defeat against Spain, having already conquered every major trophy with the national team.

Lionel Messi remains an active professional player for Inter Miami, which technically keeps him eligible for future national team call-ups. However, this departure feels vastly different from his brief 2016 retirement attempt, making the end of his international career all but definitive.

Advertisement