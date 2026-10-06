Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
International friendly
Comments

Video: Lionel Messi scores 126th goal with Argentina in international farewell match vs Benin

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina in his farewell match
© Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina in his farewell match

In his international farewell match against Benin, Lionel Messi added another storybook chapter to his iconic career by scoring his 126th goal for Argentina in the 68th minute.

Following a foul on Agustín Giay inside the box, the referee awarded a penalty to Argentina, and the packed crowd at the Estadio Monumental instantly knew who would step up to take it.

Lionel Messi immediately grabbed the ball, placed it on the penalty spot, and calmly slotted his shot home to score Argentina’s third goal of the night and his 126th overall with the national team.

Add as a preferredsource on Google
Tweet placeholder

A much-needed goal

On the night Lionel Messi said goodbye to the Argentina national team, everyone inside the Estadio Monumental was eagerly awaiting a goal from their captain.

Even though it ultimately arrived from a penalty kick, Lionel Messi attempted to score in various ways throughout the entire match, whether shooting from outside the box or making clever runs behind defenders to push the ball past the goalkeeper.

Advertisement
Argentina vs Benin LIVE updates: The man of the night scores! (3-0) Lionel Messi’s last international match

see also

Argentina vs Benin LIVE updates: The man of the night scores! (3-0) Lionel Messi’s last international match

Messi had already been directly involved in the night’s first two goals, assisting both Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz for their respective strikes. However, scoring a goal of his own was deeply desired both by him and by the passionate crowd packed into River Plate’s iconic stadium.

Is Lionel Messi completely retiring from international soccer?

Yes, Lionel Messi will no longer play for Argentina. He reached this final decision after the 2026 World Cup final defeat against Spain, having already conquered every major trophy with the national team.

Lionel Messi remains an active professional player for Inter Miami, which technically keeps him eligible for future national team call-ups. However, this departure feels vastly different from his brief 2016 retirement attempt, making the end of his international career all but definitive.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi retires from Argentina with a goal in 3-0 victory over Benin

Lionel Messi retires from Argentina with a goal in 3-0 victory over Benin

Lionel Messi bid farewell to international duty in Argentina's 3-0 victory over against Benin in which he scored the final goal of the night.

Is Lionel Messi starting today in farewell match? Confirmed lineups for Argentina vs Benin in 2026 International friendly

Is Lionel Messi starting today in farewell match? Confirmed lineups for Argentina vs Benin in 2026 International friendly

On October 6, Argentina faces Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Lionel Messi's farewell match, and fans are wondering whether the captain will feature in the starting lineup.

How to watch Argentina vs Benin in USA: 2026 International Friendly, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch Argentina vs Benin in USA: 2026 International Friendly, Live Stream, TV and Preview

In the last international game of Lionel Messi, Argentina faces Benin in an international friendly. Here is all the information on how to watch Messi's farewell match live in the United States.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell gets massive El Monumental spectacle with artists, fireworks, and surprises: Full show lineup and timings revealed

Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell gets massive El Monumental spectacle with artists, fireworks, and surprises: Full show lineup and timings revealed

With a completely packed stadium, live music, incredible tributes, and a ton of special surprises in store, this is guaranteed to be a night fans will never forget.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo