Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother sends warning to Portugal in defence of her son’s legacy as Jorge Jesus rift continues

The circumstances surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden exit from the Portugal national team have evolved following recent public statements from his mother, Maria Dolores Aveiro. In a television interview, she addressed the ongoing fallout resulting from her son’s dispute with manager Jorge Jesus. These comments arrive at a highly sensitive juncture for the 41-year-old forward, whose abrupt exit from the training camp has generated significant scrutiny regarding his continued involvement in international soccer.

The episode has already produced a disciplinary case and a public explanation from Ronaldo, who apologized for his actions while insisting that he remains available to represent Portugal. Now, his mother has offered her own perspective on how the situation has affected the family and how she believes her son’s extraordinary contribution should be viewed.

Dolores Aveiro admitted that Ronaldo’s departure from the Portugal camp was extremely difficult for her to process. Speaking to TV 7 Dias, she described the episode as a shock and revealed that she became emotional after learning that her son had left the squad.

“I feel sad, and that’s natural. It was a shock. My son could have left through the front door, but he left through the back door. But it’s okay; God will take care of everything. I cried a little. Sometimes crying is good to help us release what we’re feeling. We have to get through this phase.”

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts

She also revealed that she called Ronaldo shortly after he left the camp. According to Dolores, her son tried to reassure her that he would eventually explain his side of the story, while she encouraged him to remain calm during the difficult period.

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Dolores Aveiro delivers her strongest message

The most striking part of Dolores’ comments was her defense of Ronaldo’s place in Portuguese football history. She believes her son has given enormous amounts to the national team and feels that his contribution has not received the recognition she believes it deserves.

“Cristiano has given so much to Portugal, and he will always be there. He has always been Portugal’s hero, but they don’t give him the recognition he deserves. They don’t appreciate Cristiano the way they should. This is the Portuguese we have.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy

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The comments add another emotional layer to a dispute that has already become one of the biggest stories surrounding the national team. Dolores’ words suggest that, from the Ronaldo family’s perspective, the issue extends beyond one disagreement over playing time and touches on how the captain’s legacy is being treated.

Ronaldo’s legacy now part of the debate

The disagreement with Jesus has inevitably shifted attention toward the final stage of Ronaldo’s Portugal career. At 41, he remains the national team’s all-time leading scorer and one of the defining figures in its history, while his international career already includes the 2016 European Championship and more than two decades of service.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the Euro 2016 trophy

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For Dolores, that history should carry considerable weight when Ronaldo’s treatment is discussed. Her emotional intervention reflects the frustration within the player’s family, while Borges’ comments show that even those outside the immediate dispute continue to view Ronaldo’s legacy as something far bigger than one difficult international window.

Whether Ronaldo and Jesus can repair their relationship remains uncertain. For now, though, Ronaldo has left the door open to Portugal, his mother has made clear how strongly she feels about his treatment, and the debate over how one of the country’s greatest-ever players should be remembered has only intensified.