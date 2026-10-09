Report: Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Martinez at Al Nassr as Postecoglou’s future comes into question

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be reunited with a familiar coach at Al Nassr, as Ange Postecoglou’s future at the club has come into question just three months after his arrival. According to a report from the Saudi television program Nadeena Show, the Australian manager’s position is in danger and former Portugal coach Roberto Martínez could be the one to replace him.

The claim comes after a difficult stretch for Postecoglou, who joined in July on a two-year contract to replace Jorge Jesus. The Australian guided Al Nassr to five straight wins in all competitions and was named the Saudi Pro League’s Manager of the Month for August, a start that made him an early success story in Riyadh.

The team was unable to sustain that form, however, losing 2-1 to Al Ittihad and drawing 1-1 with Al Khaleej before suffering a 4-0 defeat to Al Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, the heaviest loss Ronaldo has experienced since arriving in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

Amid this difficult stretch for Al Nassr, the idea has emerged that Martínez could take over the team, where he has been linked to the club before. Reports earlier this year said the Spanish coach was in talks to take charge of Al Nassr after the World Cup, although Postecoglou ultimately ended up being the one chosen for the job.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates victory with Roberto Martinez. (Getty Images)

For now, Al Nassr sit third in the Saudi Pro League with 16 points, two behind leaders Al Hilal, and Postecoglou will be on the touchline on Friday when the team host Al Diriyah.

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Saudi Arabia shut the door on Martínez

Al Nassr might not be the only Saudi job Martínez has been linked to since leaving Portugal. Reports in recent weeks claimed the Spanish coach had already reached an agreement to take over the Saudi national team, a story that appeared to threaten the position of Georgios Donis, but the federation quickly stepped in to put an end to the speculation.

“The manager is continuing with the national team, and no decision has been taken regarding a change in the coaching staff,” the Saudi Arabian Football Federation said in an official statement, while urging media outlets to verify information through official channels.

Donis had good reasons to feel under pressure. The Greek coach took charge in late April, replacing Hervé Renard on a contract that runs through July 2027, and his first big test did not go well, as Saudi Arabia drew with Uruguay and Cape Verde and lost 4-0 to Spain, finishing last in their World Cup group and failing to advance for the sixth straight tournament.

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But the mood around him has changed since Tuesday, when Saudi Arabia beat the UAE 2-0 in Jeddah to win the Gulf Cup for the fourth time in their history, ending a drought of more than two decades. That title appears to have secured Donis’s position, at least for now, and he will be expected to build on that momentum ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.