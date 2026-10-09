Atletico Madrid takes sarcastic jab at Real Madrid over Fede Valverde’s rapid recovery

Atletico Madrid has taken a sarcastic jab at Real Madrid over Federico Valverde’s rapid recovery, using social media to poke fun at the speed of his return from injury. The Uruguayan midfielder was named in Real Madrid’s squad for Saturday’s match against Villarreal, roughly three weeks after the club announced a third-degree ankle sprain suffered in the Madrid derby.

On Friday, Atletico posted on its official X account that it wanted to congratulate Real Madrid for “continuing to make history” by proving that “100% of the global medical community was wrong”.

The message was also accompanied by hashtags such as #MiracleRecovery and #Grade3Sprain, a clear reference to the usual timeline for that kind of injury, which typically keeps players out for two to three months. Valverde, however, returned to training with the group and was included in the squad list just 17 days after the medical report.

Valverde was hurt in the derby on September 20, which Atletico won 2-1 at the Metropolitano, after a hard challenge from Kang-in Lee in the first half. The midfielder finished the game, but the worry only set in once the final whistle blew and swelling appeared around his ankle. Two days later, on September 22, the club confirmed a third-degree sprain, with his recovery listed as “pending evolution.”

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Real Madrid kept his return under wraps until it announced the squad for the Villarreal match, and Jose Mourinho made clear on Friday that nothing is decided yet. The coach called Valverde “the doubt” and said the club would define on Saturday how to handle him, so it remains unclear whether the midfielder will start or return from the bench.

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Madrid’s clubs can’t afford to lose sight of Barcelona

The sarcasm comes with real stakes in the LaLiga table. Barcelona is perfect so far, with seven wins from seven matches and 21 points, which gives it a comfortable cushion at the top. Atletico Madrid sits second on 16 points, level with Real Betis, while Real Madrid is fourth on 15 after five wins and two defeats.

That gap explains why both sides need to win this weekend. Real Madrid hosts Villarreal on Saturday, October 10, while Atlético travels to face Alavés on the same day, and Barcelona is also in action against Getafe.