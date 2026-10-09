Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Atletico Madrid takes sarcastic jab at Real Madrid over Fede Valverde’s rapid recovery

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesFederico Valverde of Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid has taken a sarcastic jab at Real Madrid over Federico Valverde’s rapid recovery, using social media to poke fun at the speed of his return from injury. The Uruguayan midfielder was named in Real Madrid’s squad for Saturday’s match against Villarreal, roughly three weeks after the club announced a third-degree ankle sprain suffered in the Madrid derby.

On Friday, Atletico posted on its official X account that it wanted to congratulate Real Madrid for “continuing to make history” by proving that “100% of the global medical community was wrong”.

The message was also accompanied by hashtags such as #MiracleRecovery and #Grade3Sprain, a clear reference to the usual timeline for that kind of injury, which typically keeps players out for two to three months. Valverde, however, returned to training with the group and was included in the squad list just 17 days after the medical report.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Valverde was hurt in the derby on September 20, which Atletico won 2-1 at the Metropolitano, after a hard challenge from Kang-in Lee in the first half. The midfielder finished the game, but the worry only set in once the final whistle blew and swelling appeared around his ankle. Two days later, on September 22, the club confirmed a third-degree sprain, with his recovery listed as “pending evolution.”

Tweet placeholder

Real Madrid kept his return under wraps until it announced the squad for the Villarreal match, and Jose Mourinho made clear on Friday that nothing is decided yet. The coach called Valverde “the doubt” and said the club would define on Saturday how to handle him, so it remains unclear whether the midfielder will start or return from the bench.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 2021 nightmare resurfaces as Dani Carvajal’s Getafe move hits unexpected La Liga obstacle

see also

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 2021 nightmare resurfaces as Dani Carvajal’s Getafe move hits unexpected La Liga obstacle

Madrid’s clubs can’t afford to lose sight of Barcelona

The sarcasm comes with real stakes in the LaLiga table. Barcelona is perfect so far, with seven wins from seven matches and 21 points, which gives it a comfortable cushion at the top. Atletico Madrid sits second on 16 points, level with Real Betis, while Real Madrid is fourth on 15 after five wins and two defeats.

That gap explains why both sides need to win this weekend. Real Madrid hosts Villarreal on Saturday, October 10, while Atlético travels to face Alavés on the same day, and Barcelona is also in action against Getafe.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 2021 nightmare resurfaces as Dani Carvajal’s Getafe move hits unexpected La Liga obstacle

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 2021 nightmare resurfaces as Dani Carvajal’s Getafe move hits unexpected La Liga obstacle

The situation has revived memories of Lionel Messi’s heartbreaking Barcelona departure in 2021, highlighting how financial regulations can complicate even the most straightforward-looking agreements in Spanish soccer.

Vinicius Junior’s market value takes another hit as struggles mount for Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinicius Junior’s market value takes another hit as struggles mount for Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinicius Junior is going through one of the most difficult stretches of his career, and the numbers are now starting to reflect it. Between a slow start to the season at Real Madrid and a quiet international break with Brazil, the forward has seen the criticism around his performances grow on both fronts, and Transfermarkt's […]

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah share rare achievement after stunning Galatasaray hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah share rare achievement after stunning Galatasaray hat-trick

The Egyptian forward's latest display in Turkey placed him in an exclusive group that includes the Portuguese superstar, with only a handful of players having achieved the same feat against the Istanbul giant since the turn of the century.

Cristiano Ronaldo still holds incredible record Harry Kane could not break after reaching 100 Bayern goals

Cristiano Ronaldo still holds incredible record Harry Kane could not break after reaching 100 Bayern goals

but even Harry Kane's remarkable start to the season with Bayern Munich has fallen short of one benchmark the Portuguese superstar established more than a decade ago.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo