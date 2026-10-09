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Cristiano Ronaldo powers Al Nassr to victory, but the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot still seems far away

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al Nassr’s 3-0 win over Al Diriyah on Friday, October 9, in his first match since leaving the Portugal camp. The goal was his 980th as a professional, but the Saudi Pro League scoring chart shows he is still well behind the leaders.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 23rd minute at Al-Awwal Park, pouncing on a rebound in front of an empty net after goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah could only parry Kingsley Coman’s powerful strike. Samu Costa made it 2-0 in the 35th minute, heading home a corner delivered by Joao Felix, while Coman wrapped up the win in the 77th minute.

The match carried extra weight for Ronaldo after the turmoil of recent days, where he left the Portugal camp following his fallout with coach Jorge Jesus. The home fans made their feelings clear before kick-off, chanting his name and raising a banner in his honor, and he repaid them with the opening goal.

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The result also keeps Al Nassr in the title race. The win took them to 19 points, level with leaders Al Qadsiah but behind on goal difference. However, Al Hilal or Al Ittihad could overtake both with a win in their clash on Saturday, October 10.

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Golden Boot still out of reach

The scoring table shows how much ground Ronaldo still has to make up. Ivan Toney leads the Saudi Pro League with 11 goals in eight appearances, well ahead of the rest. Francisco Trincão, Mateo Retegui and Alexandre Lacazette follow with five each.

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Report: Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Martinez at Al Nassr as Postecoglou’s future comes into question

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Report: Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Martinez at Al Nassr as Postecoglou’s future comes into question

A little further down, Ronaldo is listed with four goals in seven appearances, leaving him well behind the leader of the table. The Portuguese star is not the only player in the Saudi Pro League with four goals, which makes the race for the Golden Boot tighter and more intense.

Al Qadsiah’s Julián Quiñones, Al Ittihad’s George Ilenikhena, Steven Bergwijn and Youssef En-Nesyri, and Al Hilal’s Sergej Milinković-Savić are all level with him, so the race behind Toney is crowded. At 41, Ronaldo would need a big run of goals to close the gap, and Toney has set a pace that is hard to match.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo returns from Portugal turmoil with 980th career goal in Al Nassr vs Al Diriyah

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo returns from Portugal turmoil with 980th career goal in Al Nassr vs Al Diriyah

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 980th career goal in Al Nassr’s match against Al Diriyah, pouncing on a rebound after a Kingsley Coman shot, and is now 20 goals away from 1,000.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Martinez at Al Nassr as Postecoglou’s future comes into question

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Martinez at Al Nassr as Postecoglou’s future comes into question

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly reunite with Roberto Martínez at Al Nassr, according to a Saudi TV program that claims Ange Postecoglou’s future is in danger.

How many goals does Cristiano Ronaldo need to reach 1,000? Updated tally after Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match vs Diriyah

How many goals does Cristiano Ronaldo need to reach 1,000? Updated tally after Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match vs Diriyah

His latest appearance in the Saudi Pro League against Diriyah offered an opportunity to respond on the pitch, while his ongoing dispute with national team coach Jorge Jesus remains unresolved.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Jorge Jesus feud takes another dramatic turn as Portugal coach faces possible investigation for one key reason

Cristiano Ronaldo-Jorge Jesus feud takes another dramatic turn as Portugal coach faces possible investigation for one key reason

Whispers echoing from Portugal suggest that the manager himself may soon face the heavy hand of disciplinary justice for his treatment of the eternal captain.

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