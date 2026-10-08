Vinicius Junior’s market value takes another hit as struggles mount for Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinicius Junior is going through one of the most difficult stretches of his career, and the numbers are now starting to reflect it. Between a slow start to the season at Real Madrid and a quiet international break with Brazil, the forward has seen the criticism around his performances grow on both fronts, and Transfermarkt’s latest update has made that decline official by lowering his market value to its lowest point in nearly four years.

According to the latest update, Vinicius is now valued at €130 million, which is €10 million less than his previous valuation and a drop of €70 million from the €200 million he reached in October 2024, shortly after helping Real Madrid win the Champions League.

The reduction comes as the 26-year-old struggles to find his best level for both club and country. For Real Madrid, he has scored just one goal in eight matches this season, to go with three assists in 652 minutes, and the criticism intensified after the 2-1 derby defeat to Atlético Madrid, when Yan Diomandé replaced him before the hour mark and made an immediate impact.

With Brazil, the picture has not been much brighter: he converted a late penalty in the 4-2 win over Australia, but the performance was far from a standout one, and a week earlier he had a forgettable hour in the 1-1 draw in Townsville before being substituted.

Vinicius Jr. of Brazil. (Getty Images)

Even so, Vinicius continues to have the full backing of the people who coach him. Carlo Ancelotti said after the win over Australia that “Vini Jr. deserves my patience” and that, even when he is not at his best, “he can still make the difference“. José Mourinho has also kept him in the starting lineup at Madrid despite the criticism, and the club recently reinforced its confidence in the forward by extending his contract until 2032, only two months ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Carlo Ancelotti vows patience with Vinicius Junior after Brazil’s 4-2 win over Australia

From €200 million to €130 million in two years

Vinícius’ valuation reached its peak at €200 million in October 2024, after a season in which he helped Real Madrid win the Champions League. His value has been falling gradually since mid-2025, and this is the lowest figure attached to his name since November 2022, when he stood at €120 million just before the World Cup in Qatar, although at that time his price was on the rise rather than in decline.

Date Market value November 2022 €120 million June 2023 €150 million December 2023 €150 million June 2024 €180 million October 2024 €200 million December 2024 €200 million June 2025 €170 million October 2025 €150 million December 2025 €150 million June 2026 €140 million October 2026 €130 million

Vinícius’ poor run could also open the door for other attacking options at Real Madrid. Yan Diomandé’s valuation jumped from €90 million to €120 million, the biggest increase in LaLiga, while Arda Güler reached €100 million for the first time, and both are in a position to take advantage if the Brazilian’s struggles continue.

Advertisement