Argentina looks beyond Messi as serious candidate to inherit No. 10 shirt emerges

Argentina is already looking toward life after Lionel Messi, and one of the biggest questions is who will inherit the most iconic shirt in the country’s soccer history. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the feeling inside the national team is that Nico Paz is a serious candidate to become Argentina’s new No. 10.

“He is not the only candidate in the running but this is the name to keep under consideration,” Romano explained. The update comes just days after Messi said goodbye to the national team on October 6 with a goal and two assists in a farewell match against Benin, ending a 17-year run with the shirt that began in March 2009.

The 21-year-old Como midfielder had already been linked to the number in recent weeks. In early September, ESPN Argentina insider Federico Bueno reported that Lionel Scaloni had designated Paz as Messi’s heir, but only if the coach renews his contract, which is expected to be negotiated in the coming months.

Paz wore the No. 18 in his first senior caps with Argentina. At Como he has worn the No. 10, contributing 13 goals and seven assists last season as the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

Nico Paz celebrates scoring Argentina’s second goal with Lionel Messi. (Getty Images)

The young attacking midfielder is the leader of the Italian side, and he shares some similarities with Messi: he plays in a comparable position on the pitch and is also left-footed. That gives him a clear edge in the race to become the next wearer of Argentina’s iconic No. 10 shirt.

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see also Benin coach Gernot Rohr slams Argentina over post-match treatment at Lionel Messi’s farewell

Dibu Martínez adds fuel to the Paz speculation

Before Messi’s farewell, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez had already joined the debate. The Chelsea goalkeeper commented “new number 10?” on a photo of his Argentina teammate posted on Paz’s official Instagram account. The comment came days after the 4-0 win over Bolivia, in which Paz scored one of Argentina’s goals.

Whether it was a real hint or just Martínez sharing his own wish remains unclear, but it quickly drew attention. Still, Dibu’s comment doesn’t settle the matter, as other names like Alexis Mac Allister, Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández have all been mentioned as alternatives, and Scaloni has not said who will get the shirt.