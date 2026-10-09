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Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 2021 nightmare resurfaces as Dani Carvajal’s Getafe move hits unexpected La Liga obstacle

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Daniel Carvajal (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesDaniel Carvajal (left) and Lionel Messi (right)

Dani Carvajal appeared to be approaching a fresh chapter in his career after leaving Real Madrid, but his proposed move to Getafe has encountered an unexpected complication that could prevent the experienced defender from returning to La Liga action. The situation has revived memories of Lionel Messi’s heartbreaking Barcelona departure in 2021, highlighting how financial regulations can complicate even the most straightforward-looking agreements in Spanish soccer.

The Spanish veteran is a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of last season, allowing him to negotiate with clubs outside the usual transfer-window restrictions. Getafe emerged as a potential destination for the veteran defender, who has reportedly been willing to accept a substantial pay cut to continue playing in Spain.

However, passing medical tests has not been enough to complete the move. According to Diario AS, La Liga has raised concerns about the proposed salary in Carvajal’s contract, prompting the league to refer the agreement to its Verification Committee for an independent assessment.

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The committee is responsible for determining whether a player’s declared salary reflects an appropriate valuation under the league’s financial-control regulations. Reports indicate that the experts assessed Carvajal’s value at a higher figure than Getafe had intended to register, leaving the club facing a financial obstacle before the deal can proceed.

Dani Carvajal while playing for Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal while playing for Real Madrid

Why La Liga is questioning the contract

La Liga‘s Verification Committee examines exceptional contracts when the agreed financial terms raise questions. Its assessment involves three independent experts specializing in areas including sports law and economics, who consider whether the salary reflects the player’s circumstances and the club’s financial position.

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“We resort to it when something catches our attention,” La Liga officials explained to Diario AS, acknowledging that these reviews are relatively uncommon. The evaluation can consider a player’s age, fitness, injury record, contract length, recent achievements, appearances, transfer-market conditions and the financial circumstances of the club involved.

Daniel Carvajal of Spain

Daniel Carvajal of Spain

Crucially, there is no single objective formula that automatically determines a player’s salary, according to the league’s explanation. The committee makes its decision using established criteria, and its assessment is reportedly binding under the financial-control rules adopted by La Liga clubs.

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The Spanish league has, thus, vetoed Carvajal’s planned move to Getafe because league financial standards forbid a player from receiving a wage decrease of more than 50% from his prior contract. The 34-year-old defender apparently agreed to take a big wage reduction, but La Liga questioned whether his offered salary was feasible.

That leaves Getafe with several possible routes to finding the necessary financial space. The club could reduce salary or structural costs, increase revenue through sponsorship agreements, or explore financial guarantees that would allow it to accommodate the proposed registration.

The connection to Messi’s painful Barcelona exit

The situation inevitably brings back memories of August 2021, when Lionel Messi was forced to leave Barcelona despite wanting to remain at the club. After spending 21 years with the Catalan side, the Argentine superstar discovered that the Blaugrana could not register his new contract because of La Liga’s financial restrictions.

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Messi had reportedly agreed to a 50% salary reduction as Barcelona attempted to make a new five-year agreement possible. However, the club’s financial problems, enormous debt and restrictions on its wage bill meant the deal could not be registered under the league’s rules.

At his emotional farewell press conference on August 8, 2021, Messi explained how hard he had tried to stay. “I did everything possible to stay. The club and Joan Laporta couldn’t do it because of La Liga rules. I offered to reduce my salary by 50%, and they didn’t ask for anything else.”

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Barca subsequently confirmed his departure on August 5, with Messi joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent days later. His exit remains one of the clearest examples of how La Liga’s financial framework can influence a player’s future, even when the player and club are prepared to reach an agreement.

messi carvajal

Lionel Messi (L) of FC Barcelona and Daniel Carvajal (R) of Real Madrid CF

Carvajal’s circumstances are different: Messi’s contract could not be registered amid Barcelona’s wider financial crisis, while Carvajal’s proposed Getafe agreement is reportedly being scrutinized over the salary valuation itself. Nevertheless, both situations demonstrate the influence of financial controls on player registration.

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