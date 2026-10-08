Cristiano Ronaldo faces crucial Portugal verdict as disciplinary hearing date emerges, but suspension could be cut dramatically

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a crucial disciplinary decision after his dramatic departure from Portugal’s training camp, but several factors could significantly reduce the punishment awaiting the captain. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is expected to move quickly on the case, with Ronaldo’s public admission and more than two decades of service to the national team potentially influencing the final outcome.

The 41-year-old left the squad after a dispute with Jorge Jesus over his expected playing time and the handling of their conversations. Ronaldo later apologized to his teammates, supporters and the Portuguese public while accepting that his actions should have consequences.

According to lawyer Goncalo Almeida, consulted by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the disciplinary process is effectively unavoidable under Article 160 of the Portuguese Football Federation’s Disciplinary Code. The regulation states that a player who leaves national-team duties without justification can receive a suspension of between one and six months, alongside a fine for professional players.

“I don’t see any way he can’t be sanctioned,” Almeida said, explaining that Ronaldo is already subject to an automatic precautionary suspension because he abandoned the camp.

Tweet placeholder

The lawyer, who also works as a FIFA Football Court referee, explained that the federation’s disciplinary council can begin proceedings without a formal complaint because the facts surrounding Ronaldo’s departure are already public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The key date for Ronaldo’s disciplinary hearing

The disciplinary process could move very quickly, with reports from Portuguese newspaper Record indicating that the federation’s Disciplinary Committee is due to meet on Friday, October 9, 2026, to determine the sanction.

That timing could be important because the period Ronaldo has already spent under the automatic suspension is expected to count toward any eventual punishment. A rapid decision would therefore give the federation a clearer picture of whether the forward could be available for Portugal‘s next international window.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (2026)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Almeida believes the case could move at exceptional speed. “Then there are proceedings that the Federation’s Disciplinary Council will begin, and Cristiano will be notified, in respect of the principle of due legal process, to give his opinion, and after that we will take a decision which I believe will be very swift.”

Ronaldo’s admission could halve the punishment

One of the biggest developments in Ronaldo’s favor is his decision to openly acknowledge what happened. Article 244 of the FPF regulations allows sanctions to be reduced when a player makes a complete and unconditional admission of the facts.

Almeida believes Ronaldo’s statement meets that threshold, meaning both the minimum and maximum punishment could potentially be cut in half. In the best-case scenario, a one-month suspension would become 15 days, while the associated €510 ($572) fine could fall to €255 ($268).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Therefore, if the Disciplinary Council acknowledges this, the sanctions will be reduced by half, and in the best-case scenario for the national team captain, the minimum sanction of one month and 510 euros would become a suspension of 15 days and a fine of 255 euros,” Almeida explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Ronaldo accepts that he must be punished

Ronaldo has made little attempt to avoid responsibility for leaving the camp. In his statement, he acknowledged that his position as Portugal captain could even be considered an aggravating factor and said he was prepared to accept the consequences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I understand that the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player; I am team captain, and that constitutes an aggravating factor.”

At the same time, Almeida pointed to several factors that could work in Ronaldo’s favor, including his lack of a recent disciplinary record and his more than 20 years of service to Portugal. The regulations allow previous conduct, contributions to soccer, and sporting merit to be considered when determining mitigating circumstances.