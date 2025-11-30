Trending topics:
Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid uncertain: Manchester United reportedly pushing to land the Uruguayan star

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Amid Toni Kroos’ retirement and Luka Modric’s departure, Federico Valverde has emerged as one of Real Madrid‘s most crucial players. His impressive defensive commitment, scoring ability, and versatility have elevated him to a key role on the team. However, uncertainty surrounds the Uruguayan’s future due to his relationship with Xabi Alonso. Consequently, Manchester United are reportedly targeting him to bolster their midfield.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are closely monitoring Federico Valverde’s situation at Real Madrid following reports of friction with coach Xabi Alonso. With this development, the Red Devils are preparing a substantial offer of $115.2 million for the Uruguayan star with a reported potential to increase up to $132.4 million. However, his departure may prove challenging, as he is regarded as one of the team’s leaders.

Even though Manchester United remain interested in him, Federico has played a prominent role at Real Madrid during the 2025-26 season under Xabi Alonso. With 1,384 minutes on the field, he ranks as the fourth most-played member of the team. His departure seems unlikely, given his versatility and scoring ability, which makes him one of the team’s key players, even with the emergence of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

In case Valverde is open to leaving Real Madrid, Manchester United could offer him not only an impressive salary but also a key role in his preferred position as a box-to-box midfielder. This opportunity hasn’t been possible this 2025-26 season at Los Blancos due to numerous signings and injuries among his teammates. However, the Red Devils might face significant challenges in securing his transfer, as they have yet to clinch a guaranteed spot in the Champions League.

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde celebrating a goal

Not only Valverde: Manchester United also target two stellar midfielders

Following several lackluster seasons, Manchester United seem to be gradually finding their best form. With important victories against Liverpool, Brighton, and Crystal Palace, they have excited their fans with a comeback. However, the Red Devils still struggle to maintain consistency and appear to be looking to strengthen their midfield for the 2026-27 season. With this in mind, not only Valverde but also two other midfielders are targeted to improve the roster.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford reportedly top 11-player list that could depart Manchester United

According to reports from British media, the Red Devils have set their sights on Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as a marquee signing for the upcoming season. They are reportedly preparing a $92.7 million bid to secure his services. Wharton’s addition would offer both defensive stability and offensive prowess, making him one of the most well-rounded players in the Premier League at just 21 years old.

In addition to Valverde and Wharton, Manchester United are reportedly considering Ederson, currently with Atalanta, as an option to bolster their midfield. With a contract extending until 2027, the Brazilian star might be available for a transfer fee ranging between $35 million and $45 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. Known for his critical defensive and offensive contributions, Ederson’s profile could seamlessly fit into Ruben Amorim’s strategy.

