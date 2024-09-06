Jude Bellingham has followed in the footsteps of global icon Cristiano Ronaldo by launching his own YouTube channel. At just 21, Bellingham has already captured the attention of fans worldwide with his incredible performances for both Real Madrid and England. Now, he is expanding his reach beyond the pitch, offering fans a personal glimpse into his life and career through his new YouTube series, “Out of the Floodlights”.

Bellingham is recovering from an injury that kept him out of Real Madrid’s recent matches and England’s international fixtures. Thus, he has taken advantage of his time off the field to create and curate content for his new channel. The YouTube series aims to give his followers a behind-the-scenes look at his life, both on and off the pitch. He was navigating his first season with Los Blancos after his high-profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

In a social media post announcing the launch of his channel, Bellingham wrote: “Hi everyone, I’ve been recording behind-the-scenes footage of my journey throughout the last year. Now, I’m finally ready to share my life ‘Out of the Floodlights’ with you all. Starting 12th September, I’ll post four weekly episodes on my new YouTube channel: ‘JudeBellingham.’ They’re accessible anytime and free to watch. I hope you enjoy them and don’t forget to subscribe.”

The series will include exclusive training clips, matchday content, and personal footage documenting Bellingham’s adaptation to life in Spain. Fans will get a firsthand view of his experiences playing for one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

Following in Ronaldo’s footsteps

Bellingham’s decision to start a YouTube channel comes just weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most influential figures in the sport, launched his own channel on the platform. Ronaldo’s YouTube page has been an instant hit, amassing millions of subscribers in record time. Within just an hour of its debut, his channel had reached over one million subscribers.

The Englishman has a strong following and is regarded as one of the best young players in the world. However, his YouTube launch didn’t quite match the viral explosion of Ronaldo’s. Within two hours, Bellingham’s channel garnered just over 100,000 subscribers—an impressive number but far below Ronaldo’s initial success. The difference highlights Ronaldo’s unparalleled global influence, but it also demonstrates Bellingham’s growing popularity as one of the rising stars.

What to expect from “Out of the Floodlights”

Bellingham’s YouTube series adds him to the growing list of players, clubs, and leagues opting for more direct engagement with fans through digital platforms. With more athletes taking control of their narratives, YouTube has become a go-to platform for sharing personal stories and exclusive content that traditional media outlets might not provide. Bellingham’s series, titled “Out of the Floodlights,” is a prime example of this trend.

Unlike traditional interviews or documentaries produced by third parties, Bellingham’s series offers fans an unfiltered look at his life as he adjusts to the demands of playing for Real Madrid and living in Spain. This personal touch sets his content apart and appeals directly to his fan base. Those supporters are eager for a more intimate look at the superstar beyond the 90 minutes of gameplay.

