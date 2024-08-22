Cristiano Ronaldo is jumping on the bandwagon of a new digital phenomenon: making videos for YouTube. Now 39 years old, the Portuguese superstar has just established his own YouTube account. He leads both the Portuguese national team and Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. Not only has this decision shocked supporters, but it has also broken records in the online world.

On Wednesday, August 21, Ronaldo made headlines with the launch of his YouTube channel, aptly named “UR”. In his first post announcing the channel, Ronaldo excitedly shared, “The wait is over. My YouTube channel is finally here! SIUbscribe and join me on this new journey.”

The term “SIUbscribe” is a playful nod to his famous “Siuuu” celebration, which has become synonymous with his on-field triumphs.

Record-breaking entry into YouTube

The response was nothing short of phenomenal. Within just 90 minutes of going live, the channel amassed 1.69 million subscribers. This a record-breaking feat that no other channel has achieved in such a short time, Al Jazeera says. The momentum didn’t stop there. Within the first 24 hours, the channel crossed the 10 million subscriber mark. The number continues to grow rapidly, now exceeding 22.5 million subscribers.

This unprecedented growth has placed Ronaldo’s YouTube venture in the spotlight, with many wondering how far the player’s digital reach can extend. His subscriber count has already surpassed some big names, including Lionel Messi, who has 2.31 million subscribers. However, he still trails behind YouTube giants like Mr. Beast, who boasts 331 million subscribers.

Ronaldo’s YouTube channel isn’t just about soccer, though that remains a significant focus. The channel, which the football star himself described as a platform to share his “greatest passion,” will also delve into other aspects of his life. These include his interests in family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business. By diversifying his content, Ronaldo aims to connect with his global fanbase on a more personal level, offering insights into the life of one of the world’s most celebrated athletes.

How much will Ronaldo earn from YouTube?

Ronaldo’s venture into YouTube is not just about sharing his life with fans. It is also a lucrative opportunity. With over 50 million views across his 12 videos so far, He is already on track to earn a substantial amount from the platform. Thinkific reports that YouTube creators typically earn between $2 and $12 per 1,000 views. Given Ronaldo’s massive viewership, this could translate to significant earnings even before accounting for advertising revenue.

To put it in perspective, for every 1 million views, a YouTube creator can expect to earn between $1,200 and $6,000. With Ronaldo’s videos consistently surpassing the million-view mark, his potential earnings from YouTube are likely to be impressive. Moreover, YouTube’s revenue-sharing model allows creators to keep 55% of the ad revenue, while the platform retains the remaining 45%. This means that the veteran’s earnings from could soon become a significant addition to his already vast income from sports and endorsements.

