Manuel Neuer warns Bayern Munich to ‘be careful’ ahead of UCL second leg vs Real Madrid

Manuel Neuer continues to perform at an elite level at 40 years old, proving to be the difference-maker in the first leg against Real Madrid, but the veteran keeper knows the job is far from finished. Ahead of hosting Los Blancos for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Neuer warned his Bayern Munich teammates to “be careful” when dealing with the Spanish giants.

Boasting nine saves and 1.05 goals prevented according to SofaScore, Neuer earned Man of the Match honors in the opening leg as Bayern secured a gritty 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite holding a narrow aggregate lead, the World Cup winner remains wary of a trademark Real Madrid comeback.

Speaking to the media during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Neuer was quick to downplay Bayern’s upper hand: “The only advantage is that we have a (one-goal) lead, but it’s Real Madrid; it is a very tough challenge. We are fortunate to play the second leg at home, and we have confidence in the fans. We are very motivated and prepared. It’s a good situation to be in… but we must be careful, as we’ve seen in the past how Real Madrid can win.“

Real Madrid enter the fixture following a 1-1 draw against Girona on Friday, a result that leaves them trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by nine points. With only seven games remaining in the domestic campaign, the Champions League likely represents their final path to avoiding a trophyless 2025-26 season.

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Asked if Bayern is wary of a desperate and motivated Madrid side, Neuer was candid. “Of course… we know this situation well. For a big club like Real Madrid, it’s a brutal thing. When you evaluate that situation, you know it can make you more dangerous. But I don’t want to think too much about their situation, only about us. About the run we’re on and the fact that we are still in every competition. And that is all we are thinking about,” he stated.

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Neuer’s record vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid has evolved into one of Neuer’s primary antagonists in European play. The goalkeeper has faced them in four previous knockout ties, advancing only once back in the 2011-12 season while falling in the 2013-14, 2016-17, and 2023-24 campaigns. (While the clubs also met in 2017-18, Neuer was sidelined due to injury).

In nine career appearances against Madrid, Neuer holds a 3-5-1 record with 19 goals conceded. The 2016-17 series remains particularly etched in memory due to officiating controversies, a history Neuer subtly alluded to when noting he has seen “how Real Madrid can win.”

Neuer to decide future soon

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid attempts to shoot past Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Munich.

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Having turned 40 in March, questions regarding Neuer’s future have intensified as his contract expires at the end of the current season. Addressing his longevity, Neuer adopted a measured tone while suggesting a final call is imminent.

“The sooner I make the decision, the better. It won’t depend on the titles we win. But I haven’t decided anything yet, though it won’t take much longer,” he said. While rumors have swirled regarding a potential spot on Germany’s 2026 World Cup roster, the legend has already dismissed those claims, signaling that certain chapters of his storied career are indeed closing.