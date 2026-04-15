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Arda Guler’s 34-second goal ranks 13th among the fastest in Champions League history: Who’s No. 1?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Arda Guler celebrates after scoring vs Bayern Munich.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesArda Guler celebrates after scoring vs Bayern Munich.

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid got off to a blistering start, as just 34 seconds in, Arda Guler capitalized on a mistake by Manuel Neuer to give the Spanish side the lead with a precise left-footed finish.

That strike allowed Guler to move into 13th place on the list of the fastest goals in Champions League history. The Turkish midfielder overtook Andreas Moller, who had held that spot since 1996 after scoring for Borussia Dortmund 36 seconds into a match against Juventus.

It is worth noting that this statistic only includes Champions League editions played since 1992, when UEFA adopted the current name — along with an expanded format — replacing the traditional European Cup.

Since then, the record for the fastest goal in the competition belongs to Roy Makaay, who scored after 10.12 seconds. Interestingly, that also came in a match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, played in Germany in March 2007 during the Round of 16.

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The podium is completed by Jonas, who scored after 10.96 seconds for Valencia against Bayer Leverkusen in 2011, and Gilberto Silva, who still holds third place thanks to his 20-second goal for Arsenal against PSV Eindhoven in 2002.

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The fastest goals in Champions League history:

1- 10.12 seconds – Roy Makaay – Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid (2007)

2- 10.96 seconds – Jonas – Valencia vs Bayer Leverkusen (2011)

3- 20.07 seconds – Gilberto Silva – PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (2002)

4- 20.12 seconds – Alessandro Del Piero – Manchester United vs Juventus (1997)

5- 21.06 seconds – Clarence Seedorf – Schalke 04 vs AC Milan (2005)

6- 24 seconds – Alexandre Pato – AC Milan vs Barcelona (2011)

7- 25.02 seconds – David Alaba – Bayern Munich vs Juventus (2013)

8- 25.20 seconds – Marek Kincl – Rapid Vienna vs Club Brugge (2005)

9- 25.54 seconds – Dejan Stankovic – Inter Milan vs Schalke 04 (2013)

10- 27 seconds – Conor Gallagher – Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid (2025)

11- 28.21 seconds – Mariano Bombarda – Willem II vs Sparta Prague (1999)

12- 31 seconds – David Trezeguet – AS Monaco vs Manchester United (1998)

13- 34 seconds – Arda Guler – Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid (2026)

Guler also makes Real Madrid history

Arda Guler not only entered the Champions League record books, but also etched his name into Real Madrid history. The Turkish midfielder now owns the second-fastest goal in the club’s history in European competition.

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According to sports statistics expert Mister Chip, only one Real Madrid player has scored faster in continental play: Rial, who has held the record since 1957 after scoring against Antwerp in 31 seconds. Guler now sits second with his 34-second goal, while the podium is completed by Felo, who scored against Juventus after 35 seconds in 1962.

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