Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been identified as the top candidate to lead the Germany national team in the future. Rudi Voller, the sporting director of the German Football Association (DFB), has made it clear that Klopp would be their first choice if Julian Nagelsmann steps down after the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking to German media, Voller openly acknowledged Klopp’s impressive career and hinted that the DFB would eagerly pursue him if the opportunity arose. “There is no need to make a secret of the fact that Jurgen Klopp has an incredible CV”, he told ZDF’s Aktuelle Sportstudio. “If Julian were to decide at some point that he wanted to take over a top club in Germany or Europe again, then of course there would be no way around Jürgen, that’s clear. If he wants to…”

This statement is a strong indication of the DFB’s desire to bring Klopp on board as the national team coach. Despite not having had any formal discussions with Klopp yet, Voller’s comments leave little doubt about the DFB’s intentions. “I don’t even know what Jurgen would like to do again,” Voller admitted. However, his message to Klopp was clear: the door is open whenever the 57-year-old is ready.

Current state of the Germany national team

As things stand, Julian Nagelsmann, the former Bayern Munich manager, is in charge of the German national team. During his time in charge, Nagelsmann has been known for his innovative style of play and tactical intelligence. Furthermore, it’s safe to say that he will lead the national side through the 2026 World Cup. However, Voller hinted that should Nagelsmann opt to return to club soccer, the DFB would have no hesitation in turning to Klopp.

He also mentioned that Nagelsmann’s assistant coach, Sandro Wagner, has received several offers from clubs. However, he will remain with the national team until at least 2026. This continuity in the coaching staff is vital for the team’s progress. Nonetheless, Voller’s comments suggest a readiness for change, if necessary, particularly with Klopp in mind.

Despite his incredible success at the club level, he has yet to venture into international soccer. After leaving Liverpool earlier this year, the boss has been on a self-imposed sabbatical. However, the prospect of leading his national team might be tempting for the 57-year-old.

When asked about his future, Klopp has remained non-committal but hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching. “I don’t feel any tickling regarding a return to the bench,” he recently said. Yet, he did mention that he is not totally against the idea. “Believe it or not: I am working. Not the way I did before, but I am not chilling all day. Sometimes I do, but missing nothing at present,” Klopp noted. While he is enjoying his break, he remains engaged with the world of football.

Would Klopp fit in the international mold with Germany?

The transition from club to international soccer can be challenging for many top managers. There is a huge difference between the monotony of club play and the demands of international play. There, managers have less time with their players. Klopp’s high-intensity, pressing style, which he perfected at Dortmund and Liverpool, might be difficult to implement at the international level. International matches are disjointed and inconsistent regarding the quality of the opponent.

However, managing a national team could be the perfect next step for the German, who cited fatigue as one of the reasons for leaving Liverpool. The reduced schedule of international football might suit him as he seeks a new challenge without the relentless pressure of club management.

Klopp has already turned down an approach from the United States national team, signaling that he is not in a rush to return to coaching. But with the German national team job potentially on the horizon, he might find the allure of leading his country too hard to resist.

