Florian Wirtz, the German sensation who led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title last season, is making his dominance in the Euro 2024 very apparent. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that speculation over his future has resumed regarding his playing status for the next season.

Several top European sides have long shown interest in the 21-year-old German international. However, contrary to recent reports suggesting any imminent agreements, there are no immediate plans for Wirtz to move anywhere. Wirtz, who scored 18 total goals last season, played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s historic first Bundesliga title win.

His contract runs until 2027, and both he and his family have expressed a preference for staying put; at least for the near future. His father and advisor, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, has publicly dismissed the transfer rumors. He has stated that Florian is focused on playing in the Champions League with Leverkusen next season.

What did Wirtz’s father say?

The speculation around Wirtz’s future has intensified following his outstanding performances for both club and country. He was named Bundesliga Player of the Season after leading Leverkusen to an unbeaten league campaign and clinching the DFB-Pokal. He carried over his form to the international stage, where he scored the opening goal for Germany in their 5-1 victory over Scotland in the Euro 2024 group stages.

The 21-year-old’s impressive rise has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Bundesliga rivals Bayern and Champions League winners Real Madrid. Reports even suggested that Los Blancos had a ‘pact’ with Wirtz for a transfer in 2025.

Liverpool is also exploring the possibility of adding the midfielder to their roster under new head coach Arne Slot. However, the player’s father has played down these rumors, emphasizing his son’s commitment to Leverkusen and the upcoming season.

“Florian has a contract in Leverkusen. He’s looking forward to next year at Bayer 04 when he can play in the Champions League with Leverkusen for the first time,” Hans-Joachim Wirtz told Bild. “Now the focus is on the Euros. After that, there’s a lot to do with the club next season, so there’s no need for speculation. There’s really nothing to say beyond that.”

Florian Wirtz puts Bayer Leverkusen departure on hold

Wirtz himself has echoed his father’s sentiments, distancing himself from the transfer speculation and maintaining his focus on Euro 2024. “Everyone knows my contract. Now is not the time to talk about that,” he previously told Sky Sports. “I’m definitely having a great time in Leverkusen and I feel good. My mind is 100% focused on the Euros. Anything else doesn’t matter right now.”

Leverkusen’s managing director, Simon Rolfes, also expressed confidence that Wirtz would remain with the club for the 2024-25 season under head coach Xabi Alonso. “He will stay,” Rolfes stated. “His father and agent have said it before. He has a contract here and he’s really happy. This is the right place for him to develop as a player and person. His future is bright, that’s for sure.”

Despite the persistent rumors linking Wirtz to other top clubs, it appears that he will continue to develop his career at Bayer Leverkusen. With a contract running until 2027, the German champions are in a strong position to retain their star player. Thus, they could potentially command a transfer fee of over $127 million in the future.

