Barcelona vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 Spanish Super Cup Final

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid clash on Sunday, January 11, in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Follow along for this special edition of El Clásico with our minute-by-minute live coverage, bringing you every key moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

Barcelona enter the Spanish Super Cup final after a dominant 5-0 semifinal win over Athletic Club, a match in which both Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski were absent from the starting lineup. With the 18-year-old star now fully recovered, it remains to be seen whether head coach Hansi Flick will stick with the same XI or make adjustments against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid arrive in strong form as well, riding a five-game winning streak and booking their place in the final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Thursday. Los Blancos will now look to replicate their success from October, when they defeated Barcelona 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu earlier this season.