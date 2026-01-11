Trending topics:
Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 Spanish Super Cup Final

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe (L) of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal (R) of FC Barcelona.
Kylian Mbappe (L) of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal (R) of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid clash on Sunday, January 11, in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Follow along for this special edition of El Clásico with our minute-by-minute live coverage, bringing you every key moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

Barcelona enter the Spanish Super Cup final after a dominant 5-0 semifinal win over Athletic Club, a match in which both Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski were absent from the starting lineup. With the 18-year-old star now fully recovered, it remains to be seen whether head coach Hansi Flick will stick with the same XI or make adjustments against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid arrive in strong form as well, riding a five-game winning streak and booking their place in the final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Thursday. Los Blancos will now look to replicate their success from October, when they defeated Barcelona 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu earlier this season.

The match has begun!

The game between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for the 2026 Spanish Super Cup is underway!

Who is the referee for FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid?

José Luis Munuera Montero has been appointed to officiate the game between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on Sunday at Saudi Arabia. Besides, fourth official Adrián Cordero Vega suffered a last-minute injury, forcing the the Spanish Federation to pick a replacement, ultimately assigning Adrián Quintero González to cover the vacancy.

Match officiating team:

Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero
1st Assistant Referee: Iñigo Prieto
2nd Assistant Referee: Antonio Martínez
4th Official: Adrián Quintero González
VAR: Daniel Trujillo Suárez
AVAR1: Davi Gálvez

Fourth straight El Clásico in a Spanish Super Cup final

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are widely regarded as the two biggest clubs in Spain, and their dominance has only grown in recent years, with the pair consistently competing for—and winning, the country’s major trophies.

That dominance is clearly reflected in the Spanish Super Cup, which will feature an El Clásico final for the fourth consecutive year. The streak began in 2023, when Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-1, continued in 2024 with Real Madrid’s 4-1 win, and carried on in 2025, when Barça prevailed 5-2. Now, the rivalry returns once again in the 2026 final.

Overall, the two sides have met 10 times in Spanish Super Cup finals, with Real Madrid holding the historical edge with seven wins, compared to Barcelona’s three.

Xabi Alonso counting on Mbappé for the late game

Kylian Mbappé's return to the squad means a huge boost to Real Madrid ahead of the final against FC Barcelona, but in order to take care of his injury, head coach Xabi Alonso has taken the decision to leave the former PSG on the bench. "He’s fit to play some part. It always depends on the match, but we wanted to have that option with him and listen to how he feels. The sensations are better," he told Movistar+ prior to the game.

With Mbappé as a secret weapon, the Spanish boss is setting huge expectations for the Spanish Super Cup definition. "It’s a final, so it will be an intense match with different phases. We need to maintain good control no matter what happens, make sure the team is competing and knows how to choose the right moments. This is about competing to win finals," he concluded.

Hansi Flick opts to play Lewandowski over Ferran Torres

One of the notable absences against Athletic Club, aside from Lamine Yamal, was Robert Lewandowski, who did not log a single minute, unlike the 18-year-old winger, who was returning from injury.

However, speaking to Movistar+ prior to the match, Hansi Flick explained his decision to start the Polish striker over Ferran Torres: "It’s about feelings. We analyze the opponent, we know how we want to play and what’s best for the match. Ferran has done well too, but I have a good feeling today."

The Barcelona head coach also shared his expectations for how the game could unfold. "It’s important to play at the highest level with the ball, but also without it. They are very strong in transition. If we lose the ball too often, it won’t be an easy match, but I trust my team—I like what I’ve seen in recent games," he added,

Kylian Mbappé will have to wait for his chance on the bench

Kylian Mbappé missed Real Madrid’s first two games of 2026 against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid after suffering a knee sprain in late December, an injury that initially kept him from traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. However, the French forward completed a rapid recovery and arrived in the Middle East midweek to rejoin the squad.

Despite leading the team with 29 goals this season, head coach Xabi Alonso has chosen to start Gonzalo García up front, leaving Mbappé on the bench as he works his way back to full fitness.

Last-minute change at Real Madrid!

After thee first release of the lineups, Real Madrid have made a last-minute change, bringing in Gonzalo Garcia for Arda Guler.

This means that the only change compared to the semifinal against Atletico Madrid will be in the defensive line: Antonio Rudiger for Dean Huijsen.

FC Barcelona starting lineup confirmed!

German coach Hansi Flick revealed the starting XI that will push for the Spanish Super Cup trophy against Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid confirm the starting XI

Head coach Xabi Alonso has made his pick over the eleven players that'll face FC Barcelona from the start: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler; Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior.

Hansi Flick's incredible run in finals

Head coach Hansi Flick has enjoyed an outstanding first season at FC Barcelona, dominating the domestic scene in Spain by lifting the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and La Liga. With the first trophy of the new season on the line, Real Madrid will be eager to end one of the German manager’s remarkable streaks.

To date, Flick has never lost a final in his managerial career. Across his spells with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, he has appeared in finals of the DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, DFL Supercup, FIFA Club World Cup, Spanish Super Cup, and Copa del Rey, winning every single one.

Kickoff time and how to watch

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will be clashing at 2:00 PM (ET).

You can watch the Spanish Super Cup live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid clashing for the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final

Welcome to our live blog for the match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final. Stay tuned for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

