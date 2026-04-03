Raphinha’s injury is ‘nobody’s fault’ according to Barcelona manager Flick, despite Laporta’s complaint to FIFA

A major talking point during Barcelona’s international break was the risk of injuries with so many players away on duty. Raphinha’s injury while playing for Brazil reignited the debate, but Hansi Flick made no excuses despite president Joan Laporta having previously complained to FIFA.

Flick said: “The injury is nobody’s fault. It’s an injury and you must live with it. It’s part of this. It comes at a bad time. It makes us sad and we’ll have to see how we manage it. It’s not his first injury. He had a low morale. He’s coming back this weekend. On Monday he’ll be with the group.”

The setback came in Brazil’s match against France in Orlando. The forward suffered a muscle injury in his right hamstring that will keep him out for more than a month, so he will miss the Champions League quarterfinal matches against Atletico Madrid.

Laporta had complained to FIFA

For the recently reelected president, it was clear who was to blame, as he did not take the same approach as the manager. Laporta pointed directly to FIFA’s calendar as the main reason for Raphinha’s injury, calling for exceptions for the biggest clubs.

Flick had a different view than Barcelona president Laporta (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

The president made sure to set aside the players’ desire to represent their countries, but he strongly criticized the schedule FIFA put together without considering the demands placed on the sport’s biggest clubs.

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Laporta said: “To get one of the best players on the team injured in a friendly match between Brazil and France in the United States makes me very angry. FIFA must make an international calendar that takes into account the competitions the clubs have.”

Flick on Robert Lewandowski

Some players had better luck than others during the break. Aside from Raphinha’s injury, the player who had the toughest outcome was Robert Lewandowski. As Poland’s captain, his team was eliminated by Sweden in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Flick said this about the forward: “Robert played both matches with the national team. He’s sad and disappointed about not being in the World Cup, but he’s focused on us and what we need.”

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