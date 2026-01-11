Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Confirmed lineups for 2026 Spanish Super Cup final

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet once again this season, this time in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final. With the first trophy of the 2025–26 campaign on the line, both sides are going all out in a highly anticipated showdown in Saudi Arabia.

The Blaugrana enter the final in outstanding form, sitting atop La Liga and riding a nine-game winning streak across all competitions. After cruising to a dominant 5-0 victory over Athletic Club in the semifinals, Hansi Flick’s side will look to cap their momentum with a statement win over Los Blancos.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrive on a five-game winning streak of their own and have continued to produce results despite the absence of star forward Kylian Mbappé. With the Frenchman now set to return for Sunday’s final, Los Blancos receive a major boost ahead of a clash with Barcelona, a team they have already beaten this season.

Yamal and Mbappé, major question marks

Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal are expected to be two of the players capable of tilting the balance in favor of either Real Madrid or Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. However, both attackers enter the final surrounded by uncertainty regarding their physical condition.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on from the touchline as he prepares to be substituted on.

Yamal has been dealing with discomfort, according to Flick, with reports indicating a stomach virus that limited his involvement in training sessions and the semifinal. Mbappé, meanwhile, has not trained with the group after suffering a knee sprain in late December. While he has traveled with the squad, his status as a potential starter remains one of the biggest questions heading into the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid threatened by Barcelona coach Flick’s extraordinary finals record

Confirmed lineups for Barcelona and Real Madrid

FC Barcelona’s confirmed lineups (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

Head coach: Hansi Flick.

Real Madrid’s confirmed lineups (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior.

Head coach: Xabi Alonso.