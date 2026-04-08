Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League clash?

Barcelona host Atletico Madrid in a high-stakes first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie at Spotify Camp Nou. While fans will be hoping to see every available star on the pitch, Raphinha‘s absence from the squad has raised questions ahead of the match.

Raphinha will not feature against Atletico Madrid due to injury. The winger suffered a tear in the biceps femoris of his right leg while representing Brazil in their friendly against France during the March international break on the 26th, and has been sidelined ever since.

The timing could hardly be worse for both the player and the club, with Raphinha expected to be out for a minimum of five weeks. Under that recovery timeline, the Brazilian will miss both legs of the Atletico Madrid tie as well as Barcelona’s next four La Liga fixtures.

According to Mundo Deportivo, head coach Hansi Flick is targeting El Clásico on Sunday, May 10, as the date Raphinha could return to action. Should Barcelona maintain their winning form up to that point, a victory over Real Madrid could clinch the 2025-26 La Liga title with three games to spare, making it a significant moment for the winger to make his comeback.

Raphinha got injured playing for Brazil

FIFA to reimburse Barcelona

Currently sitting atop the La Liga table with 76 points and still alive in the Champions League, Raphinha’s injury has prompted Barcelona to direct their frustration toward FIFA. As reported by Diario Sport, the governing body will be compensating the club for the duration of his absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Re-elected president Joan Laporta aired his grievances with Món Esport over the situation: “In some way, we should demand that FIFA create an international calendar that takes into account the competitions of the most important clubs. It’s true that when one of your best players gets injured in a friendly match between France and Brazil in the United States, it is very frustrating. The problem is the congested fixture list, especially at this point in the season when we are playing for everything. It is exasperating!”

Under FIFA’s established compensation framework, clubs receive a daily payment of 20,548 euros, applicable for a maximum of 365 days and capped at 7.5 million euros per player. With Raphinha projected to miss approximately five weeks, reports indicate Barcelona stand to receive around 143,836 euros in reimbursement.