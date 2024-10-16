Barcelona are already planning for life after Robert Lewandowski, and recent reports suggest that their top target is none other than Erling Haaland. Club president Joan Laporta is known for bringing in marquee signings to bolster excitement and success. Thus, he has identified Haaland as a potential game-changer for the future of the club. The Blaugrana have been linked with Haaland before., but the current pursuit appears more serious. Laporta is reportedly keen to make the Norwegian striker the focal point of the club’s long-term strategy.

Per Sport, Laporta has outlined Haaland as the club’s number one priority to strengthen their attack in the coming years. The plan is for Haaland to arrive by 2025 or 2026; ideally to coincide with the reopening of the renovated Camp Nou. The club’s president views the Norwegian as a “strategic signing” who could secure Barcelona’s place among Europe’s elite. He would also serve as a symbolic statement to the world of soccer, ensuring the club’s status and competitiveness.

Barcelona’s relationship with Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is positive. That could work in their favor during negotiations. The club had previously shown interest in Haaland in 2021, but financial constraints prevented any serious discussions. Nevertheless, the Catalans see a window of opportunity to recruit the Norwegian star. All thanks to the impending fines over Manchester City‘s suspected financial violations and the possible resignation of coach Pep Guardiola.

Ideal Lewandowski successor?

Robert Lewandowski, who turned 36 this summer, has been a crucial figure for Barcelona. However, the La Liga giants are aware of the need to plan for the future. He continues to perform at a high level, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 11 games this season. Nonetheless, the Pole is nearing the twilight of his career. Thus, Barca has already started making moves for his eventual successor. The club recognizes that they will need a marquee name, and Haaland fits that bill perfectly.

Haaland’s release clause, which was activated in the summer of 2024, is reportedly set at $217 million for clubs outside of the Premier League. This clause will decrease to $190 million in 2025. This provided Barcelona with a potentially more affordable option to sign him during that window.

Financial and competitive challenges

Haaland has links with both Barcelona and Real Madrid. His signing will depend on various factors, including Barcelona’s financial situation. Despite the club’s ongoing monetary challenges, Laporta aims to secure the funds necessary to bring in the star striker. Barcelona’s future financial strategy, bolstered by potential sponsorship deals like the one with Nike, could give them the resources to complete such a high-profile signing.

At Manchester City, Haaland has been incredibly successful, scoring 90 goals in his first two seasons and winning major trophies. This includes two Premier League titles and the Champions League. However, reports suggest that the prolific striker never intended to stay for the long term. With Guardiola potentially leaving and City embroiled in legal issues over financial rule breaches, he may be more open to a move away from the Etihad.

