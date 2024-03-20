Robert Lewandowski is clearly having fun on the field again for Barcelona. The Polish player has scored 20 goals this season, with 13 of them coming in La Liga.

He was an important cog in the triumph over Atletico Madrid, contributing with one goal and two assists. Lewandowski was involved in all three of the Blaugrana’s goals last weekend. In the La Liga top striker list, the seasoned forward is currently just three goals behind Jude Bellingham.

Lewandowski has scored eleven goals for Barca in 2024, even though the club had a rough start to the year. As a point of comparison, Mbappe has 17 goals so far this calendar year, while Harry Kane has five less.

Indeed, the 35-year-old has come a long way, but he is still within striking distance of the top place in a ranking he dominated last season. This time, he is up against even harder competition, yet he is providing his club with his finest performances.

Above everything else, Xavi’s squad is once again benefiting greatly from his presence. This squad got a major boost when the veteran got back to his best form. It has even been comparable to his play before the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

As an inspiration to younger players like Pedri, Yamal, and Gavi, his influence extends well beyond his goal-scoring prowess.

Lewandowski to stay in La Liga with Atletico Madrid?

The ex-Bundesliga winner has previously voiced his satisfaction with his new life at Barcelona. However, his future depends on whether his improved play earns him a spot in the squad next season.

According to Spanish media, the player’s adventure may end earlier than planned this summer. If rumors are to be believed, Barcelona are looking into the same avenue they used for Luis Suarez. The club wants to send Lewandowski to Atletico Madrid, who are interested, writer Ruben Uria says.

Uria adds that Joan Laporta plans to sell Lewandowski so that they may conduct a major team shakeup in the summer. However, for the Colchoneros, money is likely to be the biggest issue.

Barcelona offered Lewandowski a wage increase beginning in his second year on the team. It would reach a maximum in his third year. The Catalans are likely ready to get rid of him since that third year is looming.

Potential swap deal between rivals

Lewandowski and Joao Felix may move teams in the future to reach a deal. Though he is on loan from Atletico at the moment, Joao Felix’s desire to remain with Barcelona beyond the current season is no secret.

Having said that, Barcelona simply cannot afford the Rojiblancos’ demands for a long-term deal. If Barca agrees to cover the Portuguese’s amortization charges, their rivals would be ready to let him join, according to Uria’s report.

Here is where Lewandowski might come into play; similar to what happened with Luis Suarez in 2020, Atletico Madrid could sign him for a little sum. This would allow the Colchoneros to lower their expectations of Joao Felix.

This is nothing new for Atleti when it comes to signing players from Barcelona. Recent signings include Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, and Memphis Depay. For the moment, Lewandowski is happy with his situation at Barcelona.

However, if he were to consider leaving, he might move outside of Europe. Various reports have mentioned Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer as potential destinations.

