Lionel Messi turned back the clock on Tuesday night as he once again ran the show for Argentina. The 37-year-old superstar netted a hat trick and added two assists in La Seleccion’s 6-0 demolition of Bolivia in Buenos Aires. The victory keeps Argentina atop the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualification table. Messi’s team currently leads Colombia in the table by three points.

The incredible display was Messi’s second international fixture after recovering from an ankle injury. Messi missed both of Argentina’s September matches because of the issue. Without the star, La Seleccion dropped one of the games against Colombia. The legendary winger also remained on the sidelines for nine total Inter Miami fixtures as well.

After his stellar performance on Tuesday, Messi claimed that he is enjoying the moment in the autumn of his career. “It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans,” proclaimed Messi. “It makes me emotional to listen to how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans, and we love playing at home.”

Feeling ‘like a kid again’ after vintage performance

After acknowledging that he will not be an Argentina player forever, Messi was asked directly about his possible retirement plans. The 2022 World Cup winner responded to the inquiry with a relatively cautious answer.

“I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future,” said Messi. “I’m just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games.”

Messi did, however, point to the benefits of playing alongside youthful teammates. The veteran featured on the right wing alongside Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and substitute Nico Paz. The trio has an average age of just over 23. Paz, 20, collected his first cap on the night. He also provided an assist to Messi for the final goal of the game.

“It’s a joy to be present and appreciate this moment. Being surrounded by younger teammates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again,” continued Messi said. “I find myself doing silly things because I feel so comfortable. As long as I maintain that feeling and can continue contributing to the team, I plan to be here enjoying [the national team].”

Messi ponders retirement or Argentina representation in 2026

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was also asked about Messi’s future following the big win as well. The coach asserted that the decision was solely up to the superstar. Nevertheless, Scaloni claimed that he wants Messi to remain in the squad “as long as he can.”

The biggest question mark regarding Messi’s future is whether or not he will feature at the 2026 World Cup. He will turn 39 during the group stage of the competition. This is typically a time when most soccer players hang up their cleats because of injuries or a decline in ability.

Messi, however, certainly does not seem to be declining very much. He is still scoring goals and providing assists at an incredible rate. Because of this, it seems likely that the Argentine superstar will feature at the tournament in the United States if he is fit enough to play.

