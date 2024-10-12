Reports from Spain claim a massive fight broke out between Camp Nou workers on Friday afternoon. Journalist Anna Punsi reported that the brawl involved around 20 employees currently renovating Barcelona’s stadium. The workers allegedly attacked each other with sticks. As a result, at least six of those involved suffered minor injuries.

AS then picked up the story and claimed that Catalan police, called Mossos d’Esquadra, had to intervene. According to the Spanish news outlet, the fight was between groups of Albanian and Romanian workers. Construction managers at the scene eventually dismissed those responsible for the brawl.

Friday’s issue is not the first time that Camp Nou workers have fought at the arena. Back in May, several construction employees also scuffled just outside of the stadium’s main gate. Some of those in the brawl at the time had to go to the hospital to receive treatment.

The ongoing construction of Camp Nou is currently being led by Limak, a private Turkish conglomerate. The company focuses on cement and energy but tourism as well. Along with handling construction at the famed stadium, Limak is also reportedly in charge of security while renovations continue.

Barca recently gave a positive update on stadium plans

News of the latest brawl at the stadium comes just days after the club gave updates on the makeover.

Elena Fort, the institutional vice president of Barcelona, told reporters on Monday that the club expects to return to the arena before the end of the year.

Nevertheless, renovations will continue for the next few years and will not be complete until 2026. As a result, the fan capacity at Camp Nou will have a limit of 66% until the construction is finally done.

“We are working to return at the end of the year, from here there are many factors,” stated Fort. “The exact day has to be modulated. In the summer of 2026, the project should be finished – that is our forecast.”

The Catalan club has lost major money by not playing at the arena

While Camp Nou is being rebuilt, the club play home matches at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The nearly 100-year-old arena was previously known as Estadi Olímpic de Montjuic. Fort claims that the temporary move across town has cost the club serious money.

“The move to Montjuic has meant losing €100 million,” continued the exec. “We need income and we have to find a balance between the affordable prices for the members who access the passes and the way to operate the new stadium.”

Barca has been playing all of their home fixtures at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys since the start of the 2023/24 campaign. While the Catalan club collected the LaLiga title the year prior at Camp Nou, they finished second behind rivals Real Madrid last season. Barca’s first three league losses of the 2023/24 campaign came in their temporary home.

Hansi Flick has overseen a fantastic start to the current campaign. In fact, Barcelona top the Spanish top-flight table at the moment. Team officials are hoping that the club can return to Camp Nou on December 15th, when they host Leganés.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire