Barcelona scored thrice in the space of eight minutes to grab a memorable 3-2 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday evening.

The reigning La Liga Champions were heading towards a shock loss as they trailed by two goals going into the last ten minutes, but the Catalans clawed back from behind to grab huge three points on the day.

It was the visitors, however, who took the shock lead in the 19th minute. Jorgen Stand Larsen scored from close range with a sliding finish after terrific work from Luca de la Torre who set up the Norwegian to give his side the go-ahead goal. Celta’s game plan was simple, they played with a flat back five, employing a low block, and looked to restrict spaces in the middle of the park as Barcelona had no space to exploit.

Celta should have doubled their lead going into half-time but poor finishing cost them dearly. Ferran Torres should have restored parity in the 64th minute but dragged his shot narrowly wide after being one-on-one against the opposing keeper. The visitors took advantage, and it was Anastasios Douvikas who made it 2-0 in the 76th minute with a calm finish having played in by Iago Aspas.

Barcelona had to come from behind to stun Celta Vigo

Barcelona though turned the game on its head as striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the space of four minutes to bring his side back in the game. It was Joao Cancelo who then scored the winning goal in the 89th minute with a deep run from midfield following an inch-perfect through ball from Gavi.

Celta’s poor start to the season continued as they have now lost four of their opening six games. Manager Rafa Benitez clearly looks out of sorts and will have himself to blame as he inexplicably made poor substitutions late in the game to hand the game back to the hosts.

Benitez’s side host Alaves next on Thursday and will look to bounce back from the crushing defeat. Barcelona, meanwhile, travel to Mallorca next and will look to keep the momentum going.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Marca