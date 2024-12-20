AC Milan finds itself at a critical juncture. With Paulo Fonseca under pressure following a string of disappointing results, the Rossoneri may soon need to appoint a new head coach. While the club’s leadership, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and CEO Giorgio Furlani, has shown tentative support for Fonseca, a poor result against Hellas Verona on Friday could lead to drastic changes. Four high-profile names—Xavi Hernandez, Massimiliano Allegri, Roberto Mancini, and Maurizio Sarri—have surfaced as potential replacements.

This potential shift in leadership has raised questions about how it would affect Milan’s star players, including Christian Pulisic, who has been in strong form this season. Each of the rumored candidates brings a unique tactical philosophy that could influence Pulisic’s role and impact at the club.

Who are the candidates to replace Fonseca?

Xavi Hernandez

The former Barcelona coach is reportedly in advanced talks with Milan, according to El Nacional. Known for his possession-heavy and fluid tactical approach, Xavi emphasizes short passes, high pressing, and teamwork.

If appointed, the Spaniard could unlock Pulisic’s technical abilities, especially his dribbling and vision in tight spaces. However, adapting to Xavi’s intricate style may require Pulisic to improve his decision-making and positional awareness. In such a system, the USMNT star could excel as part of a dynamic front line that emphasizes creating space and controlling the tempo of the game.

Massimiliano Allegri

Sky Italia have also added in Allegri, a familiar face at San Siro, who led the Rossoneri to a Scudetto in 2010-11. Known for his pragmatic approach, Allegri focuses on defensive solidity and efficient counter-attacking soccer.

Under Allegri, the 26-year-old’s pace and ability to exploit space could make him a crucial asset during quick transitions. However, this system would likely demand greater defensive discipline from Pulisic, potentially limiting his attacking freedom. Despite this, the manager’s experience with managing star players like Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus could foster a balanced environment where Pulisic’s talents are utilized effectively.

Roberto Mancini

Mancini, who recently left his role as Saudi Arabia’s national team coach, is a strong contender for the job as well, as reported by Calciomercato. Known for his flexible and balanced tactical setups, Mancini combines controlled possession with attacking freedom.

This approach could provide an ideal environment for Pulisic to thrive. Mancini’s adaptability might allow Pulisic to function as either an inverted winger or a traditional wide player, depending on the match scenario. With the freedom to express himself in attack, the winger could continue to shine while contributing to the team’s overall structure.

Maurizio Sarri

Sarri, a veteran coach with stints at Chelsea, Napoli, and Juventus, is renowned for his high-pressing, fast-paced style. His Sarri-ball philosophy prioritizes quick transitions, fluid movement, and exploiting space.

Chelsea bought Pulisic in January 2019 to play under Sarri’s tutelage, but the latter didn’t last long enough at Stamford Bridge to actually coach the player. Now, they could finally meet, as the winger could find himself in a familiar system that aligns with his strengths. Pulisic’s speed and dribbling would make him a key figure in the Italian’s attacking schemes. However, the demanding work rate required in Sarri’s style would push Pulisic to enhance his defensive contributions and off-the-ball positioning.

Pulisic’s role under new coach

Regardless of who takes over, Pulisic’s ability to adapt to different systems will be pivotal. His versatility as a winger and attacking midfielder makes him an asset in any tactical setup. However, the following factors will determine his success under a new coach: