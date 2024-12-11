The world of soccer is abuzz with speculation surrounding Neymar‘s next chapter as his contract with Al-Hilal winds down in June 2024. The Brazilian star, whose tenure in Saudi Arabia has been marred by injuries, now finds himself at a pivotal crossroads. While rumors of a reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami have captured fans’ imaginations, a sudden twist has shifted the narrative.

Neymar joined Al-Hilal in 2023 on a €90 million, two-year deal, heralded as a marquee signing for the Saudi Pro League. However, injuries derailed his campaign, including a devastating ligament and meniscus injury in October 2023. With only seven appearances and a solitary goal, his impact has been far from what was anticipated.

Despite his struggles, the superstar’s father hinted at a wealth of possibilities for the player’s next move. “Neymar has the freedom to choose his future,” he remarked, fueling speculation about potential destinations.

Inter Miami’s ambitious plans: Reuniting ‘MSN’

Amid the uncertainty, Inter Miami emerged as a strong contender for Neymar’s signature. The club’s owner, Jorge Mas, openly expressed his desire to recreate the legendary MSN trio—Messi, Suarez, and Neymar—from their days at Barcelona. “If Neymar becomes available, we won’t hesitate,” Mas affirmed. “We aspire to build a great team here. Bringing a player of his caliber depends on the league, the player, and the timing, but our ambition is unlimited.”

The prospect of reuniting the trio has reignited nostalgia among fans. Their partnership at Barcelona, which delivered a historic treble in the 2014-15 season, remains one of soccer’s greatest eras. Neymar’s addition to the MLS side would not only bolster the team’s attacking prowess but also solidify its position as a global soccer powerhouse.

Reports suggest Inter Miami is willing to go beyond traditional offers, potentially including a stake in the franchise and business opportunities in Miami, similar to Messi’s deal.

Al-Hilal’s surprising U-turn

Just as Neymar’s potential move to Inter Miami seemed within reach, reports emerged that Al-Hilal might retain the Brazilian star. Earlier indications suggested the Saudi club planned to release Neymar in January 2025 to comply with foreign player quotas. However, former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly is now the more likely candidate for departure, TyC Sports claims.

This unexpected decision casts doubt over Neymar’s availability for a January transfer. If Al-Hilal advances in the 2025 Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, the Brazilian could face Messi’s Inter Miami on opposing sides, further heightening the drama.