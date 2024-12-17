Barcelona has confirmed a troubling injury to their teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, following the club’s unexpected 1-0 defeat to Leganes on Sunday. With the Spanish Super Cup on the horizon, fans are left to wonder: will the 17-year-old prodigy return in time for one of the most pivotal fixtures of Barcelona’s season?

As 2024 comes to a close, the Blaugrana’s focus now shifts to managing Yamal’s recovery and navigating upcoming matches without one of their brightest talents.

Lamine Yamal’s injury was officially diagnosed as a grade one sprain to the anterior tibiofibular ligament in his right ankle. The setback occurred during a physical encounter with a Leganes defender, although the young winger continued to play until the 75th minute. The Catalans later confirmed that Yamal will be sidelined for three to four weeks, ruling him out for the rest of the year.

In an official statement, the club announced: “The first team player Lamine Yamal received a blow to the right ankle during the game against CD Leganés on Sunday. Tests carried out on Monday revealed a grade one injury to the anterior tibiofibular ligament in the ankle. The player is expected to be out for three to four weeks.“

The injury means Yamal will miss key fixtures, including Barcelona’s top-of-the-table clash with Atletico Madrid, as well as their opening match of 2025 in the Copa del Rey against Barbastro.

Spanish Super Cup: Race against time

The Spanish Super Cup looms large for Hansi Flick and his players, with the semi-final against Athletic Club scheduled for January 8 in Saudi Arabia. Whether Yamal will recover in time remains uncertain. If his injury extends to the full four weeks, his return could be delayed until the January 19 La Liga clash against Getafe.

This timeline raises doubts about his ability to play in the Super Cup semi-final, let alone a potential final. The Blaugrana’s medical team is expected to take a cautious approach with the young star, particularly given the lessons learned from Frenkie de Jong’s prolonged recovery from a similar ankle issue earlier in the year.

“The focus this time is on ensuring Yamal recovers fully,“ reported Sport. “His eagerness to help the team has previously seen him play through pain, but Barcelona will likely add extra time to his recovery process to avoid long-term consequences.”

Yamal injured before ankle problem?

Yamal’s latest injury is compounded by the revelation that he had been carrying lingering discomfort since early November when he first injured his ankle. Despite improving, the winger was not entirely free of pain, pushing himself to play for the team’s benefit.

Reports suggest Yamal insisted on continuing during the Leganes match, even after showing signs of discomfort in the first half. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and his coaching staff allowed him to remain on the pitch until late in the game. This decision has drawn criticism, with observers questioning the club’s handling of the situation.