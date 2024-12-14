Edoardo Bove, the young and talented midfielder on loan at Fiorentina from Roma, made an inspiring return to Fiorentina’s training ground just 13 days after his harrowing cardiac arrest during a Serie A match against Inter. Bove’s reappearance marked a moment of hope and resilience, as teammates and staff celebrated his recovery with an emotional welcome.

On December 1, during the Viola’s clash against the reigning champions, Bove collapsed on the pitch without any prior contact. Medical teams acted swiftly, using a defibrillator to restart his heart before transporting him to Careggi Hospital in Florence. The match was suspended following the medical emergency.

Initial reports assured fans that the Italian’s life was not at risk. Doctors later confirmed that he regained consciousness shortly after admission and was stabilized in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Recovery and return to training ground

After 13 days of hospitalization, including surgery to fit a temporary internal defibrillator, Bove was discharged on Friday and made a heartfelt visit to Fiorentina’s Viola Park training center the next day.

Footage shared by the club shows Bove walking into a team meeting, where he received a standing ovation from his teammates and staff. The room erupted in applause and cheers, underscoring the strong bond and solidarity within the Fiorentina squad. The 22-year-old took part in light activities, including mingling with teammates and engaging in a friendly game of pool, though he did not participate in physical training sessions.

Challenges ahead for Bove in Italian Serie A

While Bove’s recovery is progressing, questions remain about his future in Serie A. The defibrillator implanted during his treatment is critical for his safety but poses challenges for his playing career in Italy. Under current regulations, athletes with internal defibrillators are generally ineligible for the mandatory medical certificates required to compete in Italian sports, especially contact sports like soccer.