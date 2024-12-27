AC Milan find themselves in a transitional phase following the departures of head coach Stefano Pioli and club legend-turned-sporting director Paolo Maldini. While USMNT star Christian Pulisic has settled seamlessly in Serie A, other key players, including Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, are reportedly growing uneasy under the leadership of new coach Paulo Fonseca. This discontent has sparked rumors linking Leao to FC Barcelona.

Currently sitting eighth in the 2024-25 Serie A standings, Milan are struggling to adapt to Fonseca’s vision. Established stars such as Theo Hernandez, Davide Calabria, and Leao have been underperforming, adding fuel to speculation about potential departures. Among the interested parties is Barcelona, which is reportedly considering Leao as a solution for their left flank.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona view Leao as a prime target to bolster their attacking options. With uncertainty surrounding Ansu Fati’s future and Nico Williams‘ transfer deemed unlikely due to his high price tag and fierce competition, Leao has emerged as a viable alternative.

However, acquiring the $75M-rated Leao (valuation per Transfermarkt) would be far from straightforward. While reports suggest the player is open to a move, Barcelona’s ongoing struggles with salary caps and Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations remain significant hurdles.

Jorge Mendes: A key ally for Barcelona

A potential game-changer in this pursuit is Leao’s agent, Jorge Mendes, who maintains a strong relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Mendes, who also represents Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, could play a pivotal role in smoothing negotiations for Leao’s potential arrival.

Financially, Barcelona may gain leverage through recent developments, including their renewed Nike sponsorship deal until 2038 and a proposed sale of VIP seats at the revamped Spotify Camp Nou to a Qatari company. These measures could bolster their ability to compete in the transfer market.

Leao, whose contract with AC Milan runs until June 2028, remains a cornerstone of the Rossoneri project despite current uncertainties. Any potential transfer to Barcelona would likely be a long-term proposition, ruling out a move during the January transfer window. However, Leao remains high on Barcelona’s radar as they plan for future seasons.