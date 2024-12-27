Christian Pulisic, the American soccer sensation, has experienced a remarkable resurgence in his career since joining AC Milan. After a challenging tenure at Chelsea, Pulisic has found his footing in Italy, emerging as a pivotal figure for the Rossoneri. His performance this season has not only made him a fan favorite but has also drawn comparisons to Milan legends, particularly Kaka.

Pulisic’s journey in Milan began with high expectations, especially with the presence of Rafael Leao, who had been a key player for the club. Leao’s previous season saw him contribute 15 goals and 14 assists, establishing himself as a formidable attacking force. However, this season has seen a dip in Leao’s form, with only six goals and six assists to date. Despite his impressive track record, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s colleague in the Portuguese national team has struggled to maintain his consistency, having only reached double digits in league goals twice during his time at San Siro.

In contrast, Pulisic has stepped up to fill the void left by Leao’s inconsistency. The American winger has been nothing short of sensational, recording eight goals and six assists in just 20 games this season. His ability to perform under pressure has made him a standout player in Serie A, and he has quickly become known as “Captain America” for his contributions on the field.

2024: Year of breaking records and making history

One of the most significant achievements of Pulisic’s career came this season when he matched a record previously held by Kaka. Pulisic became only the second Milan midfielder in the last 20 seasons to participate in 20 or more goals in a single Serie A tournament, with 12 goals and 9 assists. This feat is particularly impressive considering he achieved it without taking any penalties.

Indeed, the American’s performance has not gone unnoticed. He has received nominations for Serie A’s Player of the Month and has been recognized as AC Milan’s MVP. Additionally, he has been nominated for US Soccer’s Male Player of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, an award he has won four times previously. His contributions extend beyond club play, as he has also provided five goals and three assists for the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) this year.

Future in Italy looks bright

As Pulisic continues to shine in Serie A, speculation about his future has begun to surface. Reports suggest that clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United want to acquire the talented winger. However, AC Milan is keen to retain Pulisic, recognizing his importance under coach Paulo Fonseca. The club is reportedly working on extending his contract, which could see his salary increase from €4 million to €5 million net per season.