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How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Bournemouth vs Manchester United
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Friday, March 20, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

With the race for UEFA Champions League qualification heating up, Manchester United enter this matchup sitting third in the Premier League table, firmly in control of their own destiny. The Red Devils are coming off an impressive 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, a direct competitor in the top-four battle, and appear to be hitting their stride at a crucial point in the season.

Meanwhile, AFC Bournemouth arrive with 41 points and plenty still to play for, hovering in mid-table but within reach of the European qualification spots, setting the stage for a matchup with significant implications on both ends of the standings—don’t miss what promises to be a pivotal clash.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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