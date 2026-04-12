Mohamed Salah’s replacement gets near as Liverpool reportedly target Eli Junior Kroupi in a $80M move

Unlike last season, Liverpool are struggling to shine, remaining far from winning the Premier League. In addition, Mohamed Salah has announced his departure from the team at the end of the season, following his inconsistent performances and issues with head coach Arne Slot. Looking to replace his absence, the Reds are reportedly targeting Eli Junior Kroupi with an $80M transfer move in the summer of 2026.

According to Caught Offside, the Reds have shown considerable interest in Eli Junior Kroupi. In his first Premier League season with AFC Bournemouth, he is already making an impression with his impact on the field. Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, has a very good relationship with the club. However, negotiations between the two sides have not yet begun, but a transfer fee of around £60 million (around $80 million) is expected.

Not only are Liverpool interested in his transfer, but Chelsea are as well. Amid the uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernández and the team’s inconsistencies, the Frenchman could be a decisive boost to their attacking ambitions. In addition, Alejandro Garnacho’s performances continue to fall short, opening the door to his departure. For this reason, the Reds would need to offer a very attractive sporting project and a prominent role to secure his arrival.

While Junior Kroupi has played as an attacking midfielder, he possesses great pace and dribbling ability, which gives him the option to play out wide. Moreover, Dominik Szoboszlai could occupy the right wing and Florian Wirtz the left, allowing the Frenchman to take the attacking midfield role. With this, Liverpool could aim to replace Mohamed Salah, who has announced his departure from Anfield after several years of making history.

Eli Junior Kroupi of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring a goal.

Report: Liverpool are also chasing Yan Diomande’s arrival

Even though Mohamed Salah is not enjoying his best season, the Egyptian has managed to score 11 goals and provide 9 assists in 36 matches. With this, he stands as Liverpool’s third top scorer. For this reason, the Reds feel compelled to reinforce their attack, targeting Eli Junior Kroupi. Nevertheless, they are also reportedly pursuing the arrival of Yan Diomande, looking to secure a more decisive reinforcement.

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According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are also pursuing the signing of Yan Diomande. At just 19 years old, the Ivorian is already shining in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. In 31 matches, he has scored 12 goals and provided 8 assists. As a pacey, dribble-oriented winger, he would fit perfectly with Salah’s profile, serving as a boost for Liverpool. However, they would have to pay €100M (around $116M) for his transfer.