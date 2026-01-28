Trending topics:
Report: Messi’s Argentina teammate nears Premier League exit as Juventus move looms

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Argentina star Lionel Messi.
The winter transfer window is approaching its conclusion, and European clubs are accelerating negotiations to finalize last-minute moves for the second half of the season. Others, however, are also planning with a longer-term outlook, as is the case with Juventus, who are reportedly close to securing the signing of a Lionel Messi teammate from the Argentina national team who currently plays in the Premier League.

The Italian giants are pushing forward in negotiations for Marcos Senesi. “Juve intend to secure and secure immediately to avoid being involved in high-stakes bidding in the coming weeks,” Tuttosport reported this week.

The Argentine defender is entering the final months of his contract with Bournemouth, which expires on June 30 of this year. In that context, several clubs have shown interest in him, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, aware that they could soon sign him as a free agent.

Mindful of the competition they face to convince Senesi, Juventus have stepped up talks and made a concrete offer to the player. “The Vecchia Signora has moved forward with the work, offering a four-year deal worth €3 million per season (around $3.5 million). This is the right basis for reaching an agreement in the coming days,” the Italian outlet added.

Marcos Senesi playing for Argentina.

Senesi targets a spot at the World Cup

Marcos Senesi’s performances with Bournemouth have steadily improved since his arrival from Feyenoord in 2022. This season, the center back has made 24 appearances across the Premier League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup, registering four assists.

Lionel Messi suffers first 2026 World Cup squad blow as Argentina teammate suffers season-ending injury

Lionel Messi suffers first 2026 World Cup squad blow as Argentina teammate suffers season-ending injury

His form on the field and the proximity of his contract expiration make him an appealing option for several European clubs. However, the decision about his future currently appears secondary to Senesi’s main objective: earning a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After making his Argentina debut in a friendly against Estonia in June 2022, Marcos Senesi was not called up again by Lionel Scaloni for more than three years, a period during which the national team won three titles. Last year, however, the coach gave him another opportunity, calling him up on two occasions.

During the October international break, the defender played all 90 minutes in a 1-0 friendly win over Venezuela in Miami. He then remained on the bench and did not feature against Puerto Rico, and the same happened in November, when he traveled to Africa with Lionel Messi and the rest of the squad to face Angola.

Over the next four months, Senesi will compete for a spot on the 26-man World Cup roster. It will be a significant challenge, considering his competition includes far more experienced international players such as Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, and Lisandro Martinez.

