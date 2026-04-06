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Neymar Jr. reportedly undergoes knee procedure to impress Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti ahead of 2026 World Cup

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Neymar Junior of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2026 match.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2026 match.

Despite not being called up by Brazil since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival, Neymar Jr. remains focused on earning his place at the 2026 World Cup. Following his knee surgery, the veteran has been thriving with Santos, playing a key role both as a scorer and a creator. After not being included in the most recent friendlies, Neymar reportedly underwent another procedure on his knee, seeking to reach full physical condition for the anticipated tournament.

According to Estadao Esporte, Neymar Jr. decided to undergo a regenerative procedure on his knee, aiming to convince Carlo Ancelotti that he is in full shape to compete with Brazil in the 2026 World Cup. Using his own blood, this procedure seeks to accelerate the healing of micro-injuries and strengthen joint tissues. With this, the veteran aims to prove his full physical condition ahead of the tournament.

Neymar Jr. has followed a strategy of managing his playing time, not featuring in every Santos match. As a result, the veteran has been able to boost his performances, recording three goals and three assists in six games. Beyond the statistics, he remains the team’s best player, creating space and distributing play to his teammates. For this reason, the 34-year-old star is pushing for a return to Brazil’s national team.

Even though the veteran has been impressing, Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly not convinced about his return to Brazil. Instead, he is looking toward alternatives that can deliver immediate results, with Endrick, Igor Thiago, and Lucas Paquetá emerging as the leading options. However, Neymar could still push for a return to the national team by continuing to deliver solid performances with Santos.

Neymar Junior of Santos

Neymar Junior of Santos runs with the ball in front of Fagner of Cruzeiro with his knee protected.

Neymar Jr. could be a major boost for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

After his numerous injuries, Neymar Jr. is no longer at the same level he showed during his time at PSG or Barcelona. However, he has managed to adapt his style of play, becoming more of a creative midfielder rather than a dribbling winger. While this could raise some doubts, the veteran could still elevate the performances of players like Vinicius Jr. or João Pedro at the 2026 World Cup.

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Neymar at risk of possible record-breaking 12-game ban in definitive 2026 World Cup hopes blow under Carlo Ancelotti, reason revealed

Neymar’s potential presence would attract the attention of opposing defenders, opening up space for his teammates to shine. Moreover, Brazil still lacks a player capable of dictating play and finding spaces the way the veteran does. In addition, he could be key in the rotation, bringing a different rhythm against more compact defenses—something that could be common in the anticipated tournament.

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