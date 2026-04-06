Kylian Mbappe backed by coach Arbeloa ahead of Bayern Munich clash: ‘He knows what Real Madrid is’

Kylian Mbappe has finally returned to Real Madrid‘s starting lineup, but the team has continued to struggle for consistency even with their star striker back in the fold. Now facing a pivotal test against Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has come out in strong support of the French forward, insisting that “he knows what Real Madrid is.”

For the first time since February 17, Mbappe was back in Madrid‘s starting eleven over the weekend against Mallorca, a match that ended in a stunning 2-1 defeat for Los Blancos. The loss dealt a significant blow to their La Liga title hopes, with Barcelona extending their advantage at the top, and questions quickly emerged about Mbappe’s impact and the shift in playing style compared to when Brahim Diaz had been filling his role.

At Monday’s press conference, Arbeloa was asked about Mbappe’s place in the team ahead of the Bayern tie and did not hesitate to back his man: “It’s clear that Mbappe has different qualities and characteristics than Brahim, and because of that, we have to play in a different way. But I am delighted to have that ‘problem’—to have great players at my disposal, and to have a player like Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid for matches like tomorrow’s, for knockout ties like this one.“

Arbeloa also expressed full confidence in the player who currently leads the Champions League scoring charts. “I am certain we will see Kylian at his very best, leading the team as he always has, and with great confidence in the rest of the players. In the same way you mention Bellingham, it is a stroke of luck to have everyone available and not have a squad with 10 or 11 injuries, as we’ve had in the past,” he added.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF.

One of the most pointed moments of the press conference came when Arbeloa was asked whether Mbappe had yet to fully grasp what it means to represent Real Madrid, drawing a sharp and direct response. “Mbappe knows perfectly well what Real Madrid is. He dreamt about being a Real Madrid player. I’d like you to ask me again after the Bayern tie,” he said.

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Mbappe will also be walking a disciplinary tightrope on Tuesday night. A booking in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu would trigger an automatic suspension through yellow card accumulation, ruling him out of the second leg in Germany.

Does Mbappe’s presence affect Real Madrid’s performance?

Despite missing both the second leg against Benfica and the first leg against Manchester City, Mbappe still leads the competition with a remarkable return of 13 goals in just nine games. However, the Mallorca result immediately reignited debate about how Real Madrid’s style and effectiveness shifts depending on whether the Frenchman is in the lineup.

During Mbappe’s limited involvement in recent matches due to a knee sprain, Real Madrid put together five wins, including victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in La Liga, showing impressive levels of both individual quality and tactical cohesion. That run came to an abrupt halt against Mallorca, in the very game that marked Mbappe’s return to the starting lineup.

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As Arbeloa confirmed, Brahim Diaz is expected to make way for Mbappe, with the attacking line set to be led by the Frenchman alongside Vinicius Junior. The two are known not only for their exceptional individual qualities but also for their limited defensive output, a trait that raises legitimate concerns against a Bayern Munich side that thrives on building fluidly from the back.