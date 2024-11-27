As Barcelona plans for life after Robert Lewandowski, the Catalan giants set their sights on securing a world-class striker to lead their attack. Lewandowski, at 35, remains pivotal to Barcelona’s success, but his career is in its twilight. The Blaugrana are already preparing for his eventual departure, and while Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as the primary candidate, they’ve identified another potential successor—one who currently plies his trade in the Premier League.

Reports suggest Barcelona’s initial target is Viktor Gyokeres, the Swedish forward who has been in scintillating form for Sporting Lisbon. The Swede has quickly become the club’s preferred choice, with rumors swirling about Barcelona’s interest for months. According to Catalan newspaper Sport, the club has already developed a strategy to bring Gyokeres to the Camp Nou, but it won’t be easy.

The challenge lies in Gyokeres’ potential move to the Premier League, where Manchester United, under Ruben Amorim’s guidance, appears to be the frontrunner for his signature. This development has led Barcelona to explore alternatives, and that’s where the enigmatic Premier League forward enters the picture.

New star on Barcelona’s radar

Barcelona’s attention has shifted toward Alexander Isak, the dynamic forward currently starring for Newcastle. Isak, also Swedish, has been earmarked as the ideal fallback option if their pursuit of Gyokeres fails. His blend of versatility, clinical finishing, and ability to link up play has made him an attractive prospect for Barcelona’s evolving attack.

“Barcelona’s interest in Isak stems from the belief that he has the qualities needed to lead their attack in the coming seasons,” reports Sport. The club sees him as a player who can seamlessly take over from Lewandowski, offering both pace and precision in front of goal. Isak has already made an impact this season with five goals and two assists in 12 matches, showcasing his ability to perform at the highest level.

Competition and challenges

Barcelona aren’t the only club interested in Isak. Arsenal are reportedly considering him a priority for 2025, with Mikel Arteta keen to add the 25-year-old to his ranks. Despite this growing interest, the Magpiesappear unfazed. With Isak under contract until 2028, the club is in no rush to sell.

“Newcastle remain calm, as he is under contract until 2028,” The Sun noted. There is no indication of an imminent renewal, but Eddie Howe’s side are confident they can hold onto their star forward, who is seen as a vital component of the manager’ plans.

Proactive planning for future

Barcelona’s interest in Isak reflects a forward-thinking approach, acknowledging that the search for a successor to a player like Lewandowski requires meticulous planning. Gyokeres remains the priority, but Isak’s availability and skill set make him an intriguing alternative.

This potential transfer battle could intensify as the summer window approaches, especially if the Catalans return to La Liga’s 1:1 financial rule, enabling them to make a significant financial offer for Isak. Whether Newcastle will be willing to part with their star remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Barcelona are determined to secure the right successor to lead their attack in the coming years.