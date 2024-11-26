Barcelona is reportedly strategizing to secure Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres as the successor to Robert Lewandowski. The Sporting CP forward has attracted widespread interest due to his prolific performances, but stiff competition and Barcelona’s financial limitations make this potential transfer a complex endeavor.

Viktor Gyokeres, currently plying his trade at Sporting CP, has become one of Europe’s most coveted forwards. The 26-year-old has been in scintillating form, scoring 24 goals this season and cementing himself as a top-tier striker. His performances have drawn interest from clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid.

Despite his remarkable achievements, Gyokeres’ release clause, reportedly around €100 million, is a significant obstacle for many suitors, including Barcelona. However, the Catalan club is determined to negotiate a deal closer to €70 million, believing this could be a realistic figure.

Barcelona’s strategy: Balancing present and future

The Catalans’ plan to secure Gyokeres revolves around a pragmatic approach. The club reportedly intends to purchase him during the summer transfer window in 2025 while loaning him back to Sporting CP for one more season. This strategy mirrors the club’s handling of young Brazilian talent Vitor Roque, allowing them to delay transfer costs and manage their tight financial situation.

This timeline would also allow Lewandowski, whose contract will be automatically renewed for next season after surpassing the 55% game participation clause, to continue as the club’s primary striker. At 37 years old, Lewandowski is still seen as a reliable leader for Barcelona’s attack. The Polish star himself has expressed confidence in extending his career until he is 39.

“We see Gyokeres as Lewandowski’s natural successor,” an insider close to the club reportedly stated, via Spanish newspaper Sport. The plan allows for a smoother transition while maintaining continuity in the Blaugrana attack.

Challenges to Barcelona’s pursuit

Despite their calculated strategy, Barcelona faces several hurdles in their pursuit of Gyokeres. At 26, the Swede is at the peak of his career and might not be willing to spend another year in Portugal, especially when he has suitors from Europe’s biggest clubs. “Convincing him to stay at Sporting for another season will be challenging,” Fichajes claims. In addition, several other top clubs are vying for the striker, with Manchester United emerging as a strong contender.

The Red Devils have both the financial resources and a tactical need for a forward of his caliber. Notably, United’s manager Ruben Amorim previously worked with Gyokeres at Sporting, adding an edge to their bid. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on the Swedish forward. Although these clubs are currently well-stocked in the striker position—with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane respectively—they could pivot toward Gyokeres in the future, especially if Haaland decides to leave City.

What’s more, Barcelona’s ongoing financial challenges place them at a disadvantage. While they hope to negotiate a lower transfer fee, clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich have fewer limitations in meeting the €100 million release clause.