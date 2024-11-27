Following Chivas‘ disappointing elimination from the Apertura 2024 playoffs at the hands of city rivals Atlas, the club is actively searching for a new manager to replace the departed Arturo Ortega.

The team’s inconsistent performance throughout the season, highlighted by losses in all clásicos, necessitates a significant change for the Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

According to reporter Jesús Hernández of RÉCORD+, four candidates are in contention for the managerial position. The list includes Oscar García, Albert Celades, and Javi García. The fourth candidate is a more surprising, high-profile name.

Jesús Hernández revealed that former FC Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard is also under consideration. Rijkaard, known for his success at Barcelona between 2003 and 2008—a period that notably included Ronaldinho—is a significant addition to the list of potential candidates. The unexpected inclusion of such a prominent figure raises eyebrows and generates considerable intrigue.

Negotiations underway and potential challenges

Chivas executives Juan Carlos Martínez Castrejo and Fran Pérez are reportedly in Spain, aiming to finalize negotiations by Friday, before the team returns from its holiday break on December 9th. Hernández stated, “The directors are already in Spain trying to close the deal with the new coach. Chivas returns on the 9th (of December). They want to close it by Friday at the latest.”

One potential hurdle in appointing Rijkaard could be his potential demands regarding player recruitment. The former Barcelona boss might request significant reinforcements to strengthen the Chivas squad. This would need to be carefully considered by the Guadalajara management.

According to Hernández, Oscar García is currently considered the frontrunner for the position. The four candidates are reportedly all recommendations of former Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro, who previously had a role in Chivas’ management.

Chivas faces significant challenges, not only in finding a new manager but also in planning for the upcoming Clausura Liga MX 2025 season, starting on January 10th. The team must address both on-field performance and address squad needs. The only confirmed departure is that of Jesús Sánchez, who recently announced his retirement after a long career with the club.

Isaac Brizuela’s contract expires in 2025, and his future with the club remains uncertain. The coming months will be pivotal for Chivas as they seek to rebuild and return to competitive form.