AC Milan‘s newly appointed head coach Sergio Conceicao is poised to reshape the Rossoneri squad as the January transfer window approaches. With Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao already leading the charge for Milan, speculation has begun about which players might join their ranks. As Conceicao evaluates his current team, several intriguing targets have emerged—players who could potentially become integral to the Rossoneri’s ambitions both in Italy and Europe.

The 50-year-old who replaced Paulo Fonseca as head coach has emphasized the importance of thoroughly assessing the existing squad before making significant changes. “I first want to get to know all the available players,” he stated during his introductory press conference, adding that the club will address reinforcements based on identified needs. However, early reports indicate that Milan’s management is already lining up potential targets who fit his tactical vision.

The Portuguese coach, known for his success at Porto, often deploys a 4-4-2 formation, which could influence Milan’s recruitment strategy. Several players with links to Conceicao or with attributes aligning with his system are now rumored to be on the Serie A giant’s radar.

Randal Kolo Muani: Reunion in the making?

One of the most talked-about names is Randal Kolo Muani, currently at Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward, who worked under Conceicao at Nantes, has struggled to secure a place in PSG’s starting XI under Luis Enrique. According to reports from Sky Italia, Kolo Muani has reached a “dead end” in Paris, prompting his agent to explore options for the January window.

Milan is keen to capitalize on the forward’s history with Conceicao, who gave him his professional debut in 2016. The Italian club hopes this connection could persuade the player to push for a move. While PSG values the 25-year-old at €60 million, Milan might propose a loan deal with an option to buy. Such a deal would hinge on Kolo Muani’s willingness to reunite with his former coach and take a pay cut to facilitate the transfer.

Stephen Eustaquio: Midfield maestro

Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio has also been linked to a move to Milan, following Conceicao’s appointment. Eustaquio played nearly 100 games under Conceicao at Porto, winning multiple trophies together, including the Primeira Liga and Portuguese Cup. Calciomercato suggests that the coach values Eustaquio’s ability to control the midfield and sees him as a key addition.

While Milan already boasts a depth in midfield with players like Youssouf Fofana and Tijjani Reijnders, Eustaquio’s experience, and versatility could add another dimension. His proven partnership with Conceicao might accelerate his integration into the squad.

Antonio Silva: Defensive reinforcements

The young Benfica defender Antonio Silva has emerged as another potential target. The 21-year-old has attracted interest from Juventus, but agent Jorge Mendes—who also represents Conceicao—is reportedly keen on steering Silva toward Milan.

Tuttosport notes that the San Siro side could disrupt Juventus’ plans by pursuing Silva, especially if they consider selling Fikayo Tomori to fund the move. Silva’s potential arrival would strengthen the team’s defense while showcasing Conceicao’s commitment to integrating young talent.

Francisco Conceicao: Family Affair?

Another intriguing storyline involves Conceicao’s son, Francisco Conceicao, currently on loan at Juventus from Porto. The younger Conceicao has impressed in Turin but now faces the possibility of joining his father at Milan. According to Juve FC, Milan’s interest in Francisco is tied to their intent to offload Samuel Chukwueze in January. Porto, Francisco’s parent club, could benefit from a bidding war between Juventus and Milan, increasing the likelihood of a transfer.

However, the move comes with risks. If Sergio Conceicao’s tenure at Milan were to end prematurely, Francisco might find himself sidelined under a new coach. The player must weigh the stability of staying at Juventus against the allure of reuniting with his father.

Other potential targets

Milan’s management is also exploring other reinforcements. Former Barcelona flop Francisco Trincao, who currently plays for Sporting Lisbon, and Pepe from Porto are reportedly under consideration, both of whom fit Conceicao’s tactical profile. Trincao, valued at €25 million, could provide additional creativity on the wings, while Pepe’s Italian passport makes him an attractive option given Milan’s non-EU player limitations.

Additionally, the Rossoneri have shown interest in Monza’s Warren Bondo, a versatile midfielder who could complement the team’s existing core. His adaptability and physical attributes make him a natural fit for Conceicao’s style.