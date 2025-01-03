Real Madrid’s season has been a rollercoaster, but Carlo Ancelotti’s management has steered the team back to the top. Despite his success, rumors swirl that he may not finish his contract with Los Blancos, raising questions about who could take over at the Santiago Bernabeu. Players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham could soon find themselves adjusting to a new coach, with names like Xabi Alonso and Santiago Solari entering the conversation.

Carlo Ancelotti, one of Real Madrid‘s most successful managers, remains noncommittal about his future. While his current contract runs until 2026, the Italian tactician has admitted that his tenure could end sooner or even extend further. Speaking to Rai Radio 1, he remarked, “I still have a two-year contract here, but contracts can be terminated or extended.”

Ancelotti’s leadership has brought Real Madrid remarkable success, including the FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season, cementing him as the most decorated coach in the club’s history. However, his name has frequently appeared in connection with managerial vacancies elsewhere, most recently at Roma and the Brazilian national team.

Roma’s interest: Ranieri’s succession plan

Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Roma, led by Claudio Ranieri on a short-term basis, is exploring the possibility of appointing Ancelotti as head coach next season. Ranieri, who returned to Roma mid-season to stabilize the club, is expected to leave in June 2025. The veteran manager has reportedly identified Ancelotti as the ideal candidate to replace him.

The Italian veteran denied directly contacting Ancelotti but didn’t shy away from expressing admiration for his compatriot. “All the reports about me calling Carlo Ancelotti to become next Roma manager are not true. These stories are wide of the mark,” Ranieri clarified. Despite this, rumors persist, as Ancelotti’s deep ties to Roma—where he played and began his coaching career—fuel speculation.

Ancelotti responded diplomatically, saying, “Ranieri is a friend, and he’s doing very well at Roma. I am very attached to the Giallorossi, where I always have fantastic memories, but there is a big difference between saying and doing.”

Xabi Alonso: Apparent heir?

Amid the speculation, one name stands out as Ancelotti’s likely successor: Xabi Alonso. Currently managing Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso has impressed with his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent. His connection to Real Madrid as a former player adds weight to his candidacy.

Reports indicate that Alonso’s potential appointment is not immediate but part of a long-term plan. Both Alonso and Ancelotti are contracted with their respective clubs until 2026. However, if the Italian maintains his winning ways, Real Madrid may delay the transition.