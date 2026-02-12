Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Michael Carrick’s future on the brink as Manchester United suffer major blow with top coach renewing contract

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United during the Premier League match.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesMichael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United during the Premier League match.

Ruben Amorim’s departure may have been heavily criticized, but Manchester United have seemingly made the right call by turning to Michael Carrick. In his short time in charge, the Englishman has transformed the team’s reality, restoring its competitiveness. Despite this, the Red Devils remain attentive to several candidates to take over the squad. However, one of their main targets has renewed his contract, bringing Carrick even closer to continuing in the role.

Despite being strongly linked with Manchester United, Thomas Tuchel decided to renew his contract with the FA (Football Association), keeping him as England’s head coach until 2028. As a result, the Red Devils are forced to abandon the option of appointing the German as their manager after the 2026 World Cup, as he has expressed his desire to build a successful sporting project with the national team.

Although the German was Manchester United’s top priority, the club still maintains a list of alternatives ahead of the 2026–27 season. However, Luis Enrique, another leading candidate, has also reportedly ruled out a move to the team, choosing instead to focus on his successful tenure at PSG, according to the Daily Mirror. Therefore, the options of Roberto De Zerbi and Oliver Glasner now emerge as the only realistic ones.

Amidst the growing uncertainty surrounding the Red Devils, Michael Carrick’s prospects as a permanent head coach are gradually gaining momentum. According to Sky Sports, they have decided to invite the Englishman to be part of the list of candidates to coach the team. Although this may seem minor, it is a significant change, as he was not even considered an option. If the team continues to perform impressively, he could become the favorite candidate.

Michael Carrick of Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick celebrates a goal.

Michael Carrick attracts the attention of two Premier League teams

Despite not having extensive experience, Michael Carrick has managed to completely transform Manchester United. Not only has he managed to secure four wins in five games, but he has also managed to impose a clear style of play. Since the Englishman’s arrival, the team has regained defensive consistency and a brilliant midfield. As a result, the coach has attracted the attention of two Premier League teams, amid uncertainty over his future with the Red Devils.

Advertisement
Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

see also

Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Michael Carrick as one of the main candidates to manage the team, alongside Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi. At the same time, Crystal Palace are also keeping the Englishman among their top options, as head coach Oliver Glasner is set to leave as a free agent, reports FootballInsider. As a result, Red Devils’ uncertainty could also cost them the chance to secure Carrick.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

Despite arriving at Manchester United amid considerable doubt, Michael Carrick has managed to surprise the entire fanbase with his performances. In fact, two key Red Devils players have decided to publicly back him to remain in charge.

Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future in danger amid reported plans by Manchester United coach Carrick

Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future in danger amid reported plans by Manchester United coach Carrick

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick reportedly has plans regarding Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona.

Julián Álvarez at center of mysterious message from Barcelona president amid Atlético Madrid exit rumors

Julián Álvarez at center of mysterious message from Barcelona president amid Atlético Madrid exit rumors

Julián Álvarez was subject of a mysterious message from Barcelona president Rafael Yuste

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Cruz Azul play against Vancouver FC in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo