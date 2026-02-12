Michael Carrick’s future on the brink as Manchester United suffer major blow with top coach renewing contract

Ruben Amorim’s departure may have been heavily criticized, but Manchester United have seemingly made the right call by turning to Michael Carrick. In his short time in charge, the Englishman has transformed the team’s reality, restoring its competitiveness. Despite this, the Red Devils remain attentive to several candidates to take over the squad. However, one of their main targets has renewed his contract, bringing Carrick even closer to continuing in the role.

Despite being strongly linked with Manchester United, Thomas Tuchel decided to renew his contract with the FA (Football Association), keeping him as England’s head coach until 2028. As a result, the Red Devils are forced to abandon the option of appointing the German as their manager after the 2026 World Cup, as he has expressed his desire to build a successful sporting project with the national team.

Although the German was Manchester United’s top priority, the club still maintains a list of alternatives ahead of the 2026–27 season. However, Luis Enrique, another leading candidate, has also reportedly ruled out a move to the team, choosing instead to focus on his successful tenure at PSG, according to the Daily Mirror. Therefore, the options of Roberto De Zerbi and Oliver Glasner now emerge as the only realistic ones.

Amidst the growing uncertainty surrounding the Red Devils, Michael Carrick’s prospects as a permanent head coach are gradually gaining momentum. According to Sky Sports, they have decided to invite the Englishman to be part of the list of candidates to coach the team. Although this may seem minor, it is a significant change, as he was not even considered an option. If the team continues to perform impressively, he could become the favorite candidate.

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick celebrates a goal.

Michael Carrick attracts the attention of two Premier League teams

Despite not having extensive experience, Michael Carrick has managed to completely transform Manchester United. Not only has he managed to secure four wins in five games, but he has also managed to impose a clear style of play. Since the Englishman’s arrival, the team has regained defensive consistency and a brilliant midfield. As a result, the coach has attracted the attention of two Premier League teams, amid uncertainty over his future with the Red Devils.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Michael Carrick as one of the main candidates to manage the team, alongside Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi. At the same time, Crystal Palace are also keeping the Englishman among their top options, as head coach Oliver Glasner is set to leave as a free agent, reports FootballInsider. As a result, Red Devils’ uncertainty could also cost them the chance to secure Carrick.